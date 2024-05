Annapolis Police officers responded to the 100 block of Main St. in Annapolis on May 21, 2024, for a reported theft.

A Hispanic male and female entered the store and asked to see a gold Rolex watch. After indicating they wanted to buy it, they helped the employee package the watch.

The couple left the store without completing the purchase, leaving the packaging behind. Afterward, the employee discovered the watch, valued at $39,500, was missing.

