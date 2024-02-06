February 6, 2024
Annapolis, US 40 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Tix On Sale NOW: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning – March 23rd Watershed Stewards Academy announces the 2024 Watershed Steward Certification Course Three Suspects Still At Large in Crofton Armed Carjacking Attempted Robbery and Fraud Thwarted at Annapolis Wawa Recommendations To Boost Your Earnings While Playing Online Slot 
Local News

Watershed Stewards Academy announces the 2024 Watershed Steward Certification Course

The Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) Certification Course trains and supports community leaders to become certified Watershed Stewards. Watershed Stewards take action with their neighbors to address the problem of stormwater pollution and help restore local waterways in Anne Arundel County. Prospective Stewards need no prior knowledge; they will receive training to identify and solve environmental problems in their community and form connections with a local network of energized leaders. 

The Certification Course will be held virtually with some field sessions. Sessions run from May to September 2024. A complete course schedule and additional information may be found on their website: aawsa.org/become-a-watershed-steward. Watershed Stewards serve communities within an Anne Arundel County in which they live, work, learn or gather. 

Attendance at an information session is required prior to submitting an application These sessions are hosted virtually on Zoom and last approximately one hour. WSA will offer these sessions on the following dates:  

  • Tuesday, February 20th, 6 pm
  • Tuesday, February 27th, 6 pm
  • Tuesday, March 12th, 6 pm
  • Tuesday, March 26th, 6 pm

If you are unable to attend any of the sessions listed below, please contact Noelle Chao at [email protected], 410-222-3831 to schedule a meeting. 

To learn more about the Certification Course, or to register for any of the Information Sessions, please visit the WSA website. The online application will be available on February 20th, after the first information session; and applications are due no later than 5pm on Thursday, April 4th. The 2024 certification course will begin May 2nd. Course dates and applications are available on the WSA website.

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Three Suspects Still At Large in Crofton Armed Carjacking

 Next Article

Tix On Sale NOW: Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning – March 23rd

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW IV

ASO MW IV

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

Home Expo Feb 24 Square

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu