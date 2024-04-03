THIS WEEKEND: The 2024 Annapolis Film Festival. Here’s What’s Showing!

The Annapolis Film Festival has announced an extraordinary lineup of films for its 12th annual edition, taking place from April 4th to 7th, 2024, in Annapolis, Maryland. With the theme “Out of the Box,” the festival is set to showcase over 85 new release films, offering a rich tapestry of feature narratives, documentaries, and shorts that promise to engage, inspire, and entertain audiences.

Festival co-founders Patti White and Lee Anderson are especially proud of this year’s lineup. White expresses, “Our 2024 lineup is a bold mix of visionary stories that reflect our ‘Out of the Box’ theme. We’re presenting films that are not just entertaining, but also thought-provoking and boundary-pushing.”

Anderson adds, “This festival is a platform for filmmakers to share their unique voices and for audiences to explore new perspectives. We’re excited to bring these films and their creators to Annapolis.”

Director of Programming, Derek Horne, claims “High quality films matter, and our intent is to select a slate of films that deliver and connect with the audience.”

Opening the festival is the film “Thelma,” with June Squibb delivering a tour-de-force performance as 93-year-old Thelma Post. After falling victim to a phone scammer, Thelma defies expectations by embarking on a spirited and unexpected quest to reclaim what’s rightfully hers, blending humor and tenacity in a story that celebrates the audacity of the human spirit.

Also highlighted in the lineup is Jennifer Esposito’s directorial debut, “Fresh Kills,” showcasing the unheralded women of a mob family navigating New York City’s underworld with grit and resilience. Esposito stars as the matriarch Francine, guiding her daughters through a male-dominated world with powerful performances that redefine the crime saga genre. Jennifer Esposito will be attending the Festival, as will Edie Falco, who stars in the new film “I’ll Be Right There,” a poignant drama about a mother’s enduring love amidst life’s unpredictable challenges.

The Annapolis Film Festival transcends the traditional film-viewing experience, turning into a vibrant cultural event. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in intimate coffee talks with filmmakers, attend glamorous parties, and enjoy unique experiences that only this festival in historic downtown Annapolis can offer.

FEATURE FILMS:

A New Kind of Wilderness directed by Silje Evensmo Jacobsen

A Taste of Freedom directed by Oleksandr Berezan

All We Carry directed by Cady Voge

Big Boys directed by Corey Sherman

Call Me Dancer directed by Leslie Shampaine

Common Ground directed by Joshua Tickell, Rebecca Tickell

Coup! directed by Joseph Schuman, Austin Stark

Empire directed by Frederikke Aspöck

Empire Waist directed by Claire Ayoub

Every Little Thing directed by Sally Aitken

Ezra directed by Tony Goldwyn

First We Bombed New Mexico directed by Lois Lipman

Flipside directed by Christopher Wilcha

Free Time directed by Ryan Martin Brown

Fresh Kills directed by Jennifer Esposito

Girls Will Be Girls directed by Shuchi Talati

Gondola directed by Veit Helmer

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person directed by Ariane Louis-Seize

I’ll Be Right There directed by Brendan Walsh

Maestra directed by Maggie Contreras

Mediha directed by Hasan Oswald

Musica! directed by Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman

My Motherland (Ma France à Moi) directed by Benoit Cohen

Possum Trot directed by Joshua Peacetree Weigel

Puffin Rock and the New Friends directed by Jeremy Purcell

Suze directed by Dane Clark, Linsey Stewart

The Idea of You directed by Michael Showalter

Thelma directed by Josh Margolin

This Is Going To Be Big directed by Thomas Charles Hyland

This World Is Not My Own directed by Petter Ringbom and Marquise Stillwell

UnBroken directed by Beth Lane

Unfurling the World directed by Gary Jobson

Wildcat directed by Ethan Hawke

SHORT FILMS:

A Symphony of Tiny Lights directed by Dominic Gill, Nadia Gill

A Tattoo on My Brain directed by David Heilbroner, Kate Davis

Apple Blossoms directed by Karlee Rodrigues, Marlee Rodrigues

Bienvenido Juanito directed by Anna Lo Westlin

Campfire directed by Austin Lee Bunn

Camping in Paradise directed by Eirik Tveiten

Cuba Ahora directed by Patti White

Chum directed by Jason King

Dead Cat (Chat Mort) directed by Annie-Claude Caron, Danick Audet

Diana’s Electric Tongue directed by Haroula Rose

Dust Bunnies directed by Peter McCully

Eat Flowers directed by River Autumn Finlay

Esperanza directed by Shruti Parekh

Fan-Fare directed by Nathan Winn

First Time directed by Nicolas Block

Greetings directed by Stephanie Bencin

Happy Thanksgiving directed by Ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby

Hickey directed by Giovanna Molina

How to Win a Nobel Prize directed by Gary Jobson

Hysterical directed by Brynn Walker Mitchell

Just Desserts directed by Jake Schwartz

Lovebugs directed by Teddy Alvarez-Nissen

Making Waves directed by Christian Horgan

Mirage directed by Jhanvi Motla

Ninety-Five Senses directed by Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess

Pathological directed by Alison Rich

Payment in Kind directed by David Zax

Pillow Fortress directed by Zander Coté

Rabbit Hole directed by Aaron Schoonover

Scam directed by Julie Sharbutt

Scammers directed by Carl Kelsch

Shadow Brother Sunday directed by Alden Ehrenreich

Skip the Intro directed by Devin Glass

Soundscape directed by Timmy O’Neill

Still Scattered directed by Dominic Burgess, Jeff Lorch

The Anne Frank Gift Shop directed by Mickey Rapkin

The Boy and the Sea directed by Marianne Østengen

The Date directed by Sandi Johnson

The Film Might Be White directed by Sebastian Johansson Micci

The Furniture (Le Mobilier) directed by Mehdi Pierret

The Hostage directed by Natalie Prisco

The Karens directed by Katie Goodman

The Nectar Instead directed by Yoo Lee

The Skates (Les patins) directed by Halima Ouardiri

The Test directed by Claudia Myers, Laura Waters Hinson

There Can Only Be One… directed by Britney Fan

They Grow Up So Fast directed by John F. Beach

Tits directed by Eivind Landsvik

Tripping directed by Amelia Boscov

Twenty directed by Jason Hogan

Winding Path directed by Alexandra Lazarowich, Ross Kauffman

You Will Not Replace Us directed by Josh Greene, Luke Harris

Tickets for Annapolis Film Society members go on sale on Wednesday, March 13, and for the general public on Friday, March 15. Visit the Annapolis Film Festival website at www.annapolisfilmfestival.org to see the full lineup, and purchase tickets and passes before they sell out.

Stay tuned for a bonus podcast with White and Anderson as we discuss this year’s festival!

