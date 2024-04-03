Free “Bike Safety Basics for Kids” Program Launches for Groups and Families

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) has announced its free Bike Safety Basics for Kids program. The free program for children ages 5-12, designed and instructed by PedalPower Kids, will be held at the new Lindale Middle School Kids Bike Safety Park in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. The Bike Safety Park is an interactive, art-adorned space with kid-scaled streets and intersections that is designed to help children learn how to interact with other road users. The newly-launched Bike Safety Basics for Kids program includes a bike safety check, helmet fitting and on-bike skills instruction on the protected safety course.

Free Public Sessions:The first Bike Safety Basics for Kids program will be held on Sunday afternoon April 14 with sessions starting at 1 and 2pm. Subsequent public sessions start the morning of June 8, then typically on the second Saturday morning of each month through November. The Bike Safety Basics for Kids course will be offered for free to the public at 10 AM, with pre-registration required. Children should bring their own bike in good working order and a helmet.

2-wheelers, balance bikes and training wheel bikes are all welcome. Click here for dates and registration!

Youth Group Session: June through November, BikeAAA invites youth organizations to apply to reserve a session for their group, with priority given to groups working with underserved children. Interested organizations (including scouts, faith-based and other community youth groups) should contact [email protected] to inquire further and apply for the program. These reserved group sessions will run from 9:00-10:15 AM and can accommodate up to 30 children ages 5-12 with any level of bicycling experience. Children should bring their own bike in good working order and a helmet. 2-wheelers, balance bikes and training wheel bikes are all welcome.

