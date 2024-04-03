April 3, 2024
Annapolis, US 51 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Free “Bike Safety Basics for Kids” Program Launches for Groups and Families THIS WEEKEND: The 2024 Annapolis Film Festival. Here’s What’s Showing! AM-FM Showcases Musical Talent in Tribute to The Police What is DevOps? Learn DevOps Practices Daily News Brief | April 3, 2024
Life In The Area

Free “Bike Safety Basics for Kids” Program Launches for Groups and Families

Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (“BikeAAA”) has announced its free Bike Safety Basics for Kids program. The free program for children ages 5-12, designed and instructed by PedalPower Kids, will be held at the new Lindale Middle School Kids Bike Safety Park in Linthicum Heights, Maryland. The Bike Safety Park is an interactive, art-adorned space with kid-scaled streets and intersections that is designed to help children learn how to interact with other road users. The newly-launched Bike Safety Basics for Kids program includes a bike safety check, helmet fitting and on-bike skills instruction on the protected safety course.

Free Public Sessions:The first Bike Safety Basics for Kids program will be held on Sunday afternoon April 14 with sessions starting at 1 and 2pm. Subsequent public sessions start the morning of June 8, then typically on the second Saturday morning of each month through November. The Bike Safety Basics for Kids course will be offered for free to the public at 10 AM, with pre-registration required. Children should bring their own bike in good working order and a helmet.

2-wheelers, balance bikes and training wheel bikes are all welcome. Click here for dates and registration!

Youth Group Session: June through November, BikeAAA invites youth organizations to apply to reserve a session for their group, with priority given to groups working with underserved children. Interested organizations (including scouts, faith-based and other community youth groups) should contact [email protected] to inquire further and apply for the program. These reserved group sessions will run from 9:00-10:15 AM and can accommodate up to 30 children ages 5-12 with any level of bicycling experience. Children should bring their own bike in good working order and a helmet. 2-wheelers, balance bikes and training wheel bikes are all welcome.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Sports
Previous Article

THIS WEEKEND: The 2024 Annapolis Film Festival. Here’s What’s Showing!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

ABC Events

ABC Events

AFF 2024

AFF 2024

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu