Local News

AM-FM Showcases Musical Talent in Tribute to The Police

AMFM is excited to unveil its 2024 musical showcase, “In The Vane Of The Police,” to be held at Rams Head On Stage. This event is scheduled for Monday, June 17th at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at $30, are available for purchase now. This event is a great opportunity to experience the vibrancy of Annapolis’s music scene, as local talents pay homage to the legendary band, The Police.

The line-up for the evening features a host of talented local artists including Aiden Ewald, Troll Tribe, Mosaic, Meg Murray, Ray Wroten, Rickshaw Lizard, Dan Heely Band, Honey Sol, Loop of Boom, Angie Miller, Local Souls, Mr. VCR, The Monuments, Krunchyfunkenstien, and East Is East. These artists will each perform one song by The Police and one original piece, capturing the essence of the iconic band in their own unique style.

The “In The Vane Of…” series is renowned for its innovative format, blending familiar hits with new compositions inspired by a featured artist, in this case, The Police. This concept provides a fresh take on well-loved tunes, all performed by Annapolis’s finest musicians.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. whose mission is aiding musicians in need. Secure your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable experience, where music and philanthropy harmonize beautifully.

