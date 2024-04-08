April 9, 2024
Annapolis, US 53 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Mayor Buckley Presents $188 Million Budget to City Council Essential Guide to the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show: Everything You Need to Know Responsible Gaming: Tips and Resources for Maryland Gamers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Set for Saturday The Maryland Film Festival Celebrates 25 Years of Cinematic Excellence, May 2-5
Life In The Area

Essential Guide to the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show: Everything You Need to Know

As the boating season sets sail, the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show is the event you can’t miss. Scheduled for April 12-14 at Bay Bridge Marina, Stevensville, MD, it’s a haven for power boaters, anglers, and water sports enthusiasts. Here’s your ultimate guide to making the most of this picturesque event on Chesapeake Bay’s Eastern Shore.

Your Bay Bridge Boat Show Checklist:

  • Discover a World of Boating: Dive into an extensive array of powerboats. From sleek fishing boats to opulent cruisers, explore over 250 boats from more than 20 leading manufacturers. All in-water!
  • Hands-On Experience at Prop Talk Demo Dock: Get up close and personal with your dream boat. The Demo Dock offers you the chance to take the helm and feel the thrill of various boat models.
  • Environmental Insight at Chesapeake Invasives Corner: Embrace environmental stewardship with sessions on invasive species by FishTalk Magazine. It’s all about preserving the Bay’s natural beauty.
  • Boost Your Boating IQ: Attend free educational seminars. Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned sailor, there’s something for everyone, including family-friendly boating courses by Boat US.
  • Savor the Local Flavors: Enjoy the diverse culinary offerings of the Bay. Indulge in local beer, delicious eats, and family-friendly treats like ice cream.
  • Fashion on the Waves: Don’t miss the Chesapeake Bay fashion show featuring Shanks Golf Apparel’s versatile, sun-protective sportswear, perfect for any water-bound woman.
  • Win Exciting Prizes: Simply by purchasing your tickets online or registering at the show, you could win fabulous door prizes, courtesy of the show’s sponsors.

Whether you’re in the market for a new boat or just dreaming of the open waters, the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show is your destination. Experience the best in boating, education, and family fun all set against the scenic backdrop of the Chesapeake Bay.

Ready to Set Sail? Get your tickets now for the Bay Bridge Boat Show – the premier in-water power boat showcase in the region. Mark your calendars and join us for a nautical adventure like no other!

Get Tickets

Business Daily News Brief Education Events Life In The Area Local News Sports
Previous Article

Responsible Gaming: Tips and Resources for Maryland Gamers

 Next Article

Mayor Buckley Presents $188 Million Budget to City Council

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu