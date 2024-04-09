April 9, 2024
Annapolis, US 53 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Mayor Buckley Presents $188 Million Budget to City Council Essential Guide to the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show: Everything You Need to Know Responsible Gaming: Tips and Resources for Maryland Gamers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade Set for Saturday The Maryland Film Festival Celebrates 25 Years of Cinematic Excellence, May 2-5
Local News

Mayor Buckley Presents $188 Million Budget to City Council

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, presented his budget to the City Council earlier this evening. The Fiscal Year 2025 Proposed Annual Operating Budget, is designed to balance urban development with fiscal prudence.

OPERATING BUDGET

Balanced Growth and Prudent Spending: A Snapshot of Annapolis’ FY 2025 Budget

Key Figures and Departments:

  • Total Budget: $187.9 million across various funds.
  • General Fund: Revenue projections of $108 million, with expenditures reaching nearly $115 million, compensated through fund balances and strategic financial management.
  • Enterprise Funds: Includes vital services like Sewer, Water, and Transportation, driven by user charges.
  • Key Departments:
    • Police: $29.8 million for enhanced public safety.
    • Fire Department: $25.4 million for robust fire and emergency services.
    • Public Works & Recreation: Investments in infrastructure and community recreation.

Link: Annapolis 2025 Operating Budget (Dropbox Link)

CAPITAL BUDGET

A Focus on Capital Development and Long-Term Planning

The Mayor also presented his Capital Budget & Capital Improvement Program, outlining a $283.8 million strategy for infrastructure and capital development between FY2025 and FY2030.

Highlights Include:

  • General Fund Projects: City buildings, IT infrastructure, and parks.
  • Enterprise Funds: Cover critical areas like water, sewer, and parking, funded mainly through user charges.
  • Key Projects: Among the significant allocations are $71.4 million for the City Dock Resilience and Revitalization and $59.8 million for Water Distribution Rehabilitation.

Link: Annapolis 2025 Capital Budget (Dropbox Link)

ADDITIONAL OBSERVATIONS

The Annapolis’ Fiscal Year 2025 budget is a balanced budget without the need for an increase in property taxes; however, leftover funds from American Rescue Act will be utilized to balance it. The City currently has 897 employees, or 1 employee for every 42 residents. Nearby jurisdictions:

  • Bowie: 415 employees for 55,000 residents (1 for every 132)
  • Anne Arundel County: 6,348 for 600,000 residents (1 for every 95)

Fees and fines will be increasing.

The propsed list of fees is 33 pages long. Some observations include a 10% increase in trash. Water and sewer are also increasing. Rental of most City amenities (park pavilions, rooms at rec cebnter, gyms, etc) are all increasing. The cost to operate a charter boat at City dock on a part time basis (Tiki boat, Parasailing) has increased 100%. The fees to park downtown (generally) are $3/hour and oddly it gets more expensive the longer you remain in the garage.

R-15-24-FY-2025-Fees-Schedule-proposedDownload

Proposed fines (11 pages) seem to be pretty even with last year. Expired meters are $50. Lost tickets at garages range from $30 to $60. Parking in a spot reserved for an EV carries a $100 fine.

R-16-24-FY-2025-Fines-Schedule-proposedDownload

Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Essential Guide to the 2024 Bay Bridge Boat Show: Everything You Need to Know

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MW V

ASO MW V

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Londontowne In Bloom

Londontowne In Bloom

ABC Events

ABC Events

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu