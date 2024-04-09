Daily News Brief | April 9, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Mayor Buckley unveiled a $188M budget last night. The General Assembly called it a Sine Die at midnight and here are some new laws and bills coming our way. An Annapolis man accidentally purchased duplicate Powerball tickets and hit for a million on both! The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is this Saturday. And Annapolis Green is Kicking Gas on Sunday on West Street!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, the weather cooperated and that eclipse was pretty cool–my camera shots weren’t. Tried to use my iPhone while holding those special cardboard glasses over the lens. Oh well. And funny, apparently the google searches for eye pain spiked yesterday afternoon–hopefully not you. Anyhow, we have some news–shall we?

Yesterday, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley presented the Fiscal Year 2025 Proposed Annual Operating Budget. The total budget is $187.9 million, with $108 million projected in General Fund revenue and expenditures nearing $115 million. Key areas of spending include $29.8 million for the Police and $25.4 million for the Fire Department. The City currently has 897 employees which is up considerably from the previous administration. As is the budget. The Capital Budget outlines a $283.8 million strategy for infrastructure, with major projects including the City Dock Resilience and Revitalization at $71.4 million, and Water Distribution Rehabilitation at $59.8 million. The budget avoids property tax increases, instead using funds from the American Rescue Act and increased fees and fines in areas such as trash, water, sewer, and parking.

In legislative news, at midnight last night it was Sine Die and the Maryland General Assembly will be leaving until next January. Over the 90 day session, they approved Gov. Wes Moore’s $63 billion budget proposal with added tax and fee increases for transportation, court personnel protection measures, juvenile justice reforms, and incentives for data center development. Other significant bills support affordable housing, rebuilding Pimlico Race Course, preparing for artificial intelligence use, enhancing online privacy, fighting child poverty, protecting gender-affirming treatment, safeguarding reading materials in libraries, supporting immigrants’ health insurance, creating a gun violence reduction center, establishing a funding source for a mental health crisis helpline, protections from ticket scalpers, and protecting election workers.

I love this story. A fortunate mistake led an Annapolis couple to win twice in the Powerball, holding both $1 million winning tickets sold at a local 7-Eleven. The husband, a regular lottery player, inadvertently purchased duplicate tickets, leading to their surprising double victory. They are smartly remaining anonymous but how cool is that! Congrats to you two!

The Annapolis community is gearing up for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade on Saturday, April 13, starting at noon. The parade route will begin on West Street, passing Church Circle and ending at City Dock. Road closures are expected. And on Sunday, Annapolis Green will host an Electric Vehicle (EV) Showcase called affectionately Kick Gas, featuring electric cars and trucks and eco-friendly activities for children. The event is part of a broader effort to educate on carbon reduction strategies. This event will run from 2 pm to 5 pm.

