Local News

Visit Annapolis Publishes Civil Rights Guide Marking the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has unveiled its comprehensive Civil Rights Guide, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. This guide, focusing on Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, highlights 60 historically significant sites that were instrumental during the Civil Rights Movement in America.

Designed as a tourism resource, the guide features detailed walking and driving maps to aid visitors in exploring the area’s rich cultural and historical landmarks. It includes QR codes that link to oral histories from community members, offering personal perspectives on life during the Civil Rights Movement.

Kristen Pironis, the executive director of VAAAC, emphasized the guide’s role in both educating residents and enhancing the visitor experience. She noted the guide’s launch aligns with Governor Wes Moore’s declaration of 2024 as Maryland’s Year of Civil Rights. The guide forms part of VAAAC’s Black History 365 tourism initiative, which celebrates the history and contributions of Black Marylanders.

Available online at www.CivilRightsGuide.com, the guide is free and can also be obtained in print at various locations in Annapolis and across Maryland. The project, funded by a grant from the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority (MHAA) in partnership with the Chesapeake Crossroads Heritage Area (CCHA), involved extensive research and collaboration. It draws from various resources and was shaped with input from an advisory group of stakeholders, ensuring a comprehensive and representative narrative.

