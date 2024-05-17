May 17, 2024
Annapolis, US 66 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
SUNDAY: Anne Arundel SPCA Walk for the Animals at Quiet Waters Park Annapolis Police Chief Hails Gun Turn-In Program Success with Over 50 Weapons Collected How to Protect Yourself When Playing at Online Casinos Daily News Brief | May 17, 2024 Bowie Blanks Binghamton For Second-Consecutive Game On Thursday Night  
Life In The Area

SUNDAY: Anne Arundel SPCA Walk for the Animals at Quiet Waters Park

Animal lovers and their furry friends are invited to participate in the annual Anne Arundel County SPCA Walk for the Animals, taking place on Sunday, May 19th at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis, from 8 am to 12 pm. This event, one of the most eagerly anticipated in the community’s calendar, aims to support and raise funds for the welfare of animals awaiting their forever homes.

Participants can look forward to a morning filled with activities, including a friendly fun run or walk with their dogs. The event promises not only a great workout but also an enjoyable day out with live music, an array of food trucks, merchandise stalls, and a car show. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to meet adoptable animals in need of loving homes.

The Anne Arundel County SPCA is currently seeking sponsors and vendors to contribute to this cause. The involvement of local businesses and individuals is crucial in ensuring the event’s success and in helping to raise the necessary funds to care for and house rescue animals.

This Walk for the Animals offers a unique chance to engage with the community, enjoy a day out with your pet, and most importantly, support a vital cause. Organizers are encouraging everyone, whether they are sponsors, vendors, or participants, to join in and help make the event a howling success.

For more details on how to participate or contribute as a sponsor or vendor, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County SPCA directly. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of animals in need.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Annapolis Police Chief Hails Gun Turn-In Program Success with Over 50 Weapons Collected

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Feeding Hope

Feeding Hope

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu