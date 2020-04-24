Annapolis Symphony creates COVID-19 sheltered at home concert

In response to Maryland’s current Stay at Home Order, Music Director José-Luis Novo and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra musicians published a virtual performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” from his Ninth Symphony. The video includes a message of inspiration from Maestro Novo and a collection of self-recorded footage of each musician playing their part in their own home.

“In times of crisis like the one we are going through right now, it’s very easy to get wrapped up in our daily worries and feel quite vulnerable. All the social distancing and the isolation does not make anyone feel very at ease,” states Novo. “Here at the Annapolis Symphony, we want to send you a message full of hope. Even if we are currently confined at home, we are not alone. We are relying on our great music to stay close and to help us get through.”

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Symphony cancelled more than a dozen concerts and events between March 20 and May 9. Musicians, staff, Board, and audiences were heartbroken to end the season so abruptly. The Symphony, and many others, are anxious to get back onstage and share music with audiences in person.

The Annapolis Symphony team thanks its patrons and donors for the love and support during these uncertain times; hopefully this brief video will bring the same to the public.

