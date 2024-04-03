Daily News Brief | April 3, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The names of officers involved in the police-involved shooting last week have been released. We have all the information you need for the 2024 Commissioning Week at the Naval Academy. The Pride of Baltimore II is docked in Annapolis for a while as she cannot get back to Baltimore due to the collapse of the Key Bridge. Two winning $1 million Powerball tickets were bought for the last drawing from the SAME 7-Eleven in Annapolis. The Annapolis Film Festival is almost here and we’ve been dropping podcasts with directors and producers all week. And up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we speak with Audrey from the Inner West Street Association about their events for 2024!

And back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it's BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 3rd, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Psyched..this morning I am picking up several hundred box seat tickets for the Bowie Baysox! So, keep your ears and eyes peeled for giveaways all summer long! Anyhow, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we ?

Yesterday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department released the identities of the officers involved in a non-fatal shooting on March 28th. Corporal J. Glossner Jr., Police Officer First Class M. Spates, Officer C. Dixon, and Corporal D. Holquist responded to a report of an armed 60-year-old woman who had allegedly shot a cat. The woman, who later pointed a gun at the officers, was shot and is now in critical but stable condition. The officers are on administrative leave pending a review.

The U.S. Naval Academy announced its schedule for the 2024 Commissioning Week. Notable events for your calendar include the Class of 2027 Herndon Climb on Wednesday, May 15th, and that is a week earlier than usual -a change they made last year. Tentatively scheduled for 8:00 AM. The Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Practice is on Tuesday, May 21st, at about 2 PM, and the main demonstration is on Wednesday, May 22nd. also at 2 PM. The Color Parade is scheduled for Thursday, May 23rd, and the Graduation of the Class of 2024 will take place on May 25th at 10AM, featuring a flyover by the Blue Angels. Graduation is by invitation only, but the other events are free and open to the public. If you have never seen a formal parade, go see it! We do not have an official confirmation yet, but I suspect President Biden will be the speaker this year.

The Pride of Baltimore II, a replica of a 19th-century Baltimore clipper, has been forced to dock at the Annapolis City dock due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. It was in town for Maryland Day but can now not return to its home port in Baltimore. I am not sure how long it will be here as there have been other offers for dockage, but she is scheduled to be here for the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show April 26-28th, so I imagine she’ll remain here at least until that is over. So if you are down at City Dock–climb aboard!

What are the odds? Two winning $1 million Powerball tickets were sold at a 7-Eleven on Bestgate Road in Annapolis for the same Powerball drawing. We do not know the winners just yet, but the 7-Eleven store will receive two $2500 bonuses for selling the tickets. Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for tonight is over $1.09 billion, Good luck!

Finally, the Annapolis Film Festival opens on Thursday, April 4th, featuring over 70 films, panels, and events. We have been featuring some of the films in bonus pods all week–I hope you had time to listen. They have some fantastic films on the slate, and tickets and passes are available at AnnapolisFilmFestival.org or they just set up a ticketing box office at Maryland Hall so you can go get them in person–I picked up my passes last night before the Serial Killer show!

Speaking of podcasts, the Inner West Street Association and Audrey Lee are up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight! Man, they are doing some great events, and specifically one that is not to be missed on the 21st, so make sure you give that a listen!

Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email.

Alright, let's put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with Annapolis After Dark.

