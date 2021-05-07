Annapolis Opens Police Substations in Robinwood and Harbour House Communities

The City of Annapolis cut the ribbon(s) on two new police substation/community resource centers on Friday, one in Robinwood and one at Harbour House. At the locations, in public housing units donated by the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA), Community Service staff will hold regular hours. The Robinwood location is at 1453 Tyler Avenue; the Harbour House location is at 1155 Madison Street, Apt. S-4.

In attendance at the ribbon-cutting were: Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, members of the Annapolis City Council including Alderman Dajuan Gay, Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson, and Alderman Ross Arnett, City Manager David Jarrell, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson and Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) Executive Director Melissa Maddox-Evans.

At the conclusion of the ribbon-cutting in Robinwood, City officials hosted cookouts and resource fairs at both locations to familiarize residents with the centers and staff.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley thanked the Housing Authority for working through the necessary Housing and Urban Development (HUD) issues to set aside two residential units for the purpose of providing a resource center help to residents.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the things we have learned is that we have to lean on one another,” Mayor Buckley said. “Sometimes, particularly in a crisis, people don’t know where to go or who to ask. Bringing convenient services to residents goes a long way toward not only connecting people to resources but showing that there are people who care.”

The overall goal of the Office of Community Services is to improve the lives of Annapolis residents by giving people one place to go to find community resources and to assist residents in the areas of workforce development, eviction prevention, childcare, food insecurity, elder care, domestic violence prevention, substance use prevention, and physical and mental healthcare.

Residents who want to reach the Office of Community Services, call Erin Lee, Social Work Care Coordinator at 410-562-0169.

