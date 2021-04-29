Select Anne Arundel Senior Centers to Re-Open on Monday

County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities are pleased to announce that three of the seven senior activity centers in the county will reopen at limited capacity for the initial phase on May 3, 2021. The three centers include Annapolis Senior Activity Center located at 119 South Villa Avenue in Annapolis, Pasadena Senior Activity Center located at 4103 Mountain Road in Pasadena, and Pascal Senior Activity Center located at 125 Dorsey Road in Glen Burnie.

“I am proud to welcome back senior activity center members to the centers. We have missed you and we thank you for doing your part during the pandemic,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “We understand that social interaction is a vital part of the senior activity center experience. Creating a safe and healthy environment for senior activity center members during the initial reopening phase is our priority.”

Center members will be able to sign up for in-person Anne Arundel Community College classes, low impact exercise classes, educational presentations, and arts and crafts activities during the initial reopening phase. Registration will open by Monday, and you may access it online at www.aacounty.org/aging to sign up for these programs. Social distancing and mask-wearing protocols will be implemented. For the health, safety, and well-being of all, new requirements will include:

Hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette will be promoted throughout the centers;

Masks must be worn at all times in the centers;

Appropriate social distancing will be maintained and seating will be designated;

Food and drink will not be permitted at the centers in the initial reopening phase. Bottled water will be provided and accommodations will be made if food is necessary due to a chronic illness;

A health self-assessment will be conducted upon arrival;

Program and activity scheduling will be offered by appointment only as capacity at the centers is limited due to social distancing guidelines.

Please speak with your health care provider to assess your individual risk to determine if you should access the center.

“Our county partners have been instrumental in this initial reopening phase allowing center members to reconnect with each other and department staff in a meaningful way,” stated Karrisa Gouin, director of the Department of Aging and Disabilities. “We are so excited to see our senior activity center members in-person again!”

Preparation and implementation of healthy processes, physical space protocols, and the development of socially distanced programs are all thanks to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health, the Department of Aging and Disabilities, the Office of Central Services, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Anne Arundel Community College.

All county senior activity centers have been closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Center members have enjoyed and are still able to continue to participate in Interactive Virtual Programming. Individuals can also sign up for a monthly virtual programming newsletter delivered directly to their email inbox by clicking here.

Hours of operation will be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The centers will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays to continue food distribution as previously scheduled for the Senior Nutrition Program participants.

Senior activity center members and individuals age 55 and over are encouraged to visit the Department of Aging and Disabilities website at www.aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4464 for continued updates during the reopening phase. For transportation to and from the centers, call 410-222-4464. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternative formats upon request.

