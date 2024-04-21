April 21, 2024
Local News

Baysox Walk-Off Curve for Second Night In A Row!

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, walked off the Altoona Curve by a final score of 6-2 on a walk-off grand slam from Jud Fabian in the ninth at Prince George’s Stadium on Saturday night.

Bowie (8-6) held two leads earlier in the night, both courtesy of Frederick Bencosme. The Orioles No. 27 prospect belted his third home run of the season with a solo blast in the second to open the scoring. The middle infielder hit only two homers all last year in High-A Aberdeen.

After Altoona answered with a run-scoring double against Baysox right-handed starter Trace Bright, Bencosme broke the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth, singling home Dylan Beavers to make it 2-1 Baysox.

The right-hander Bright went five innings for Bowie, scattering nine hits, but allowing just one run, thanks in part to four double plays from the defense behind him.

Altoona (5-8) tied the game in the top of the eighth with two hits and an error, as southpaw Trey McGoughallowed just the one run in three innings, striking out five in relief.

Right-hander Dan Hammer (W, 1-0) came in the ninth and threw a scoreless frame with a strikeout to keep the game tied at two heading into the bottom of the ninth.

With two outs, Collin Burns singled and Connor Pavolony and pinch-hitter Billy Cook drew walks to load the bases for Fabian. The Orioles No. 12 prospect cranked a breaking ball off Altoona right-hander Cameron Junker (L, 0-1) over the left-field wall for his second career grand slam and his first at Double-A to win the game for the Baysox.

It’s Fabian’s first grand slam since May 30, 2023 while with High-A Aberdeen.

The win completes a series victory for the Baysox and their second consecutive series victory at home.

The Baysox will finish their six-game series against the Curve tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm at Prince George’s Stadium. RHP Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will get the start for Bowie against LHP Anthony Solometo (0-1, 3.96 ERA) for Altoona.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Join the Annual Anne Arundel SPCA Walk for the Animals at Quiet Waters Park

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

