March 20, 2024
Annapolis, US 65 F
Events

Hospice of the Chesapeake Celebrates 45 Years With Several Events!

It’s a historic year for Hospice of the Chesapeake. Maryland’s largest not-for-profit independent hospice organization is celebrating 45 years of caring for life with six different ways to make moments that matter for its patients, families and the community. 

Save the dates for these 2024 events:

  • 11th annual Culinary Event: An evening of food, fun and wine from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the Hall at Huntingtown, 4030 Old Town Road, Huntingtown, Maryland.
  • Inaugural Golf Tournament at The Cannon Club: Be a member for a day and support a great cause from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at The Cannon Club Golf Course, 699 Mount Zion Road, Lothian, Maryland.
  • Caring for Life 45th Anniversary Celebration: Create new memories as we commemorate 45 years of cherished moments! Join us from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at The Fluegel Naval Academy Alumni Center, 301 King George St., Annapolis, Maryland.
  • 14th annual Fashion for a Cause: The runway fashion event of the year will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at The Fluegel Naval Academy Alumni Center, 301 King George St., Annapolis, Maryland.
  • 21st annual Golf Tournament: A day on the links with a purpose will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, 310 Links Lane, Queenstown, Maryland. 
  • Blue Crab Fun Run:  Run or walk but be sure to gather the whole family and make unforgettable memories from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Regency Furniture Stadium, home of Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf, Maryland. 

For tickets or sponsorship and underwriting opportunities, contact the events team at 443-837-1531 or[email protected]. For additional details, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/attend-an-event/.

