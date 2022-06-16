June 16, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Carjacking and Shots Fired. School Impasse. Ukraine Benefit. Army-Navy News.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A Glen Burnie woman was the victim of a carjacking. Shots fired in Edgewater. Three Annapolis restaurants served an underaged police cadet. The Army-Navy Game will be moving all up and down the coast over the next five years. Teachers and the Board are at a contract impasse says the Labor Relations Board. A great all-ages show at Chesapeake Arts Center on the 25th featuring Here’s To The Night. And the EDC is hosting a benefit for Ukraine on Saturday!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 16th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

You'd think the restaurants in town would learn. The Annapolis Police Department has been conducting weekly alcohol enforcement stings for the past few months. And on June 7th, they caught three local restaurants that served an underaged police cadet. Acme Bar & Grill, Hilton Garden Inn, and Level all received citations and will appear before the liquor board. Twelve others were on the ball!

You’d think the restaurants in town would learn. The Annapolis Police Department has been conducting weekly alcohol enforcement stings for the past few months. And on June 7th, they caught three local restaurants that served an underaged police cadet. Acme Bar & Grill, Hilton Garden Inn, and Level all received citations and will appear before the liquor board. Twelve others were on the ball!

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a gold four-door Acura TL with a temporary tag. Yesterday morning, that car with three people approached a woman in the 300 block of Milton Avenue in Glen Burnie as she was returning home. Two suspects got out, brandished guns demanded money and keys to her car. She complied of course and the two vehicles left the scene. Police located the victim’s car in Baltimore a little later in the day, but the suspects are still at large.

Down in Edgewater on Pike Ridge Road near Route 2. A Pasadena woman pointed a handgun and fired one shot in the direction of two victims. Neither victim was injured and the suspect was located, arrested, and charged with attempted first-degree murder among others. She is a 51-year-old woman from Pasadena.

Apparently, the Board of Education and the teachers union are at odds over their new contract. Yesterday the Public School Labor Relations Board declared an impasse in the negotiations. This means that both sides will have to work with a third-party mediator to help them work through it. If that fails, then it goes to arbitration where that third party makes the decision..which is binding.

Some Army-Navy football news. And this is a bit surprising. I knew they were considering possibly moving the game to the West Coast for a time or two, but yesterday they announced that in 2022 it will be in Philly, 2023 in Boston at Gillette Stadium, 2024 will be here at FedEx Field, 2025 will be here in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium, 2026 is back up in New York at the Met Life Stadium, and 2027 back in Philly at the Link. That will be fun. And Go Navy!

Here’s a fun night for a bargain price. Up in Brooklyn Park on the 25th, the fabulous Chesapeake Arts Center will be celebrating its 20th year with a concert featuring the always fun Here’s to the Night. If you love that 90s music, this is the night for you. It is an all-ages show and tickets are only $15, but if you are a member, they are only $10. The Priddy Music Academy will open the evening as well. Get tickets at chesapeakearts.org or head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and we have a big old button to get them.

And this weekend will be busy with the Front Stairs Series at Maryland Hall and the Juneteenth celebrations, but if you can work this one in..do it. The Eastport Democratic Club is hosting a benefit for Ukraine. Ukrainian dancers, drink, and food abounds. They will also have some local bands as well. A suggested donation of $10 is appreciated. This runs from 2 pm to 7 pm on Saturday the 18th at the EDC at State and Chester Avenues in Eastport!

And, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Rehab 2 Perform and if you can, roll up to their grand opening and open house this afternoon in Crofton/Gambrills–they are behind Dicks Sporting Goods. If I am feeling better I will be there too! Next weekend– Muralize it!

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather

