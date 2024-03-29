Annapolis Police and Baltimore Police Investigating Homicide

An ongoing investigation is underway following the discovery of a deceased individual in Annapolis. On March 28th, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Annapolis Police officers were called to a wooded area on the 900 block of Spa Road, where they found an unresponsive adult male. The victim, now identified as 47-year-old David Winchester Jr. from Baltimore, was declared deceased at the scene.

Originally deemed a suspicious death, the case is now considered a homicide. Following the investigation and evidence analysis, Annapolis Police detectives now believe the incident is a homicide and are waiting for a final ruling and cause of death from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police believe that Mr. Winchester was likely abducted in Baltimore on March 27th. Annapolis Police are working closely with Baltimore Police detectives to understand the circumstances.

Police have not said if Mr. Winchester was killed in Annapolis or elsewhere.

As the investigation progresses, authorities appeal to the public for any information about this case. Individuals are encouraged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

