Daily News Brief | February 1, 2024

Due to a budget deficit, the MTA is eliminating and reducing many commuter bus lines, several in Anne Arundel County. And if you are a fan of authentic Irish Music, Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfe Tones is making their annual pilgrimage to Killarney House and tickets will sell out! And, of course, some podcast news about our Local Business Spotlight Made + shoes!

Good morning, it is Thursday, February 1st, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, hello and welcome to February! Any guesses on what Punxsutawney Phil might say tomorrow? It’s supposed to be cloudy here, but in Pennsyltucky–who knows! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

In Maryland, the Department of Transportation’s Maryland Transit Administration has announced proposed reductions and discontinuance of its Commuter Bus service, effective July 1, 2024. This decision is a response to a significant structural financial deficit. The proposed changes include discontinuing eight routes and reducing trips on 26 routes while maintaining service on just two routes. The MTA is organizing public hearings and a review period for public comments until April 29, 2024. Detailed information on the changes, routes, and public hearing is up at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

A 38-year-old Annapolis man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident in December of 2022. He struck a pedestrian, James “Sammy” Keller, causing a traumatic brain injury. Keller, a self-employed construction worker and caretaker for his elderly father, has since recovered significantly. The driver fled the scene and was arrested several months later after an investigation.

The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival, a popular annual event…and the first festival of the year, is set to return for its 10th edition on April 6th, 2024, at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. This family-friendly festival will feature an expanded range of activities, including a variety of wing vendors, live entertainment, ax throwing, a mobile escape room, and eating contests. I encourage early ticket purchases due to limited availability and the expectation of high demand. The event promises a great time for all ages.

The 13th Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive is scheduled for February 17th at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis. The event honors the legacy of journalist Wendi Winters, killed in the 2018 Capital Gazette shooting. The drive invites the community to donate blood, potentially saving multiple lives. Appointments can be made through the Red Cross at their site redcross.org and use the code “ForWendi” to register. And remember Wendi is with an I at the end!

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones will perform their annual shows at Killarney House on February 27th and 28th. And unless you already have your ticket, you won’t be seeing them. This is my ” I told you so” moment about it selling out pretty quickly. No room left at the inn. And speaking of sell-outs. The Annapolis Sock Burning and Oyster Roast at the Annapolis Maritime Museum is ALMOST sold out–the VIP Peoples Choice tickets are already gone but the general admission still has some left. So if you want to go on the 23rd of March–here’s your warning!

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight, we’re talking with Bridget and Matt from Wildberry Farm. As an update to last week’s Local Business Spotlight–I am excited–my new Made + shoes arrived yesterday!

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email, which goes out at 7 pm 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

