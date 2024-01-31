Budget Deficit: MTA Reducing and Eliminating Commuter Bus Routes. Several in Anne Arundel County

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration today announced proposed reductions in Commuter Bus service. MTA will hold a series of public hearings and a 30-day public review and comment period on the proposed reductions, with changes set to go into effect on Monday, July 1, 2024. The service reduction is in response to the unprecedented structural financial deficit in state transportation funding, recently announced by the Department of Transportation. An additional infusion of funding allocated by Governor Moore from the Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal will enable the Maryland Transit Administration to maintain Commuter Bus service at a reduced level rather than eliminate it in its entirety.

“We recognize that the Commuter Bus service reduction will have a significant impact on many Marylanders,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “We encourage riders to visit our website to learn about alternate transit options.”

The Maryland Transit Administration’s Commuter Bus service connects riders traveling from the suburbs to job centers in the metropolitan Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region. Pre-pandemic, Commuter Bus operated 635 trips across 36 routes, with an average daily ridership of 12,000. Post-pandemic, Commuter Bus operates 599 trips across 36 routes, with average daily ridership of 5,100, or 43% of the pre-pandemic average daily ridership.

The proposed changes focus on maintaining access across all regions where Commuter Bus currently operates. The agency used ridership data and considered equity and both existing and potential access when creating the service reduction plan.

The proposed service changes would discontinue service on the following eight routes:

203 – Columbia to Bethesda

220 – Annapolis to Washington, D.C.

240 – Kent Island to Washington, D.C.

260 – Severna Park & Davidsonville to Washington, D.C.

410 – Churchville to Baltimore

411 – Hickory to Hopkins Hospital/Baltimore

810 – Pindell to Washington, D.C.

850 – Prince Frederick/Dunkirk to Suitland/Washington, D.C.

The proposed service changes would reduce the total number of trips on the following 26 routes:

201–Gaithersburg Park & Ride to BWI Marshall Airport

204 – Frederick to College Park

210 – Kent Island to Annapolis/Baltimore

230 – Annapolis/Severna Park to Washington, D.C.

305 – Columbia/Silver Spring to Washington, D.C.

310 – Columbia to Baltimore

315 – Columbia/Silver Spring to Washington, D.C.

320 – Laurel to Baltimore

325 – Columbia/Silver Spring to Washington, D.C.

335 – Clarksville/Columbia to Washington, D.C.

345 – Ellicott City/Columbia to Washington, D.C.

420 – Hickory to Hopkins Hospital/Baltimore

505 – Hagerstown to Shady Grove/Rock Spring

515 – Frederick to Shady Grove/Rock Spring

610 – Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

620 – Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

630 – La Plata/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

640 – Waldorf/Accokeek to Washington, D.C.

650 – La Plata, Waldorf /Accokeek to Washington, D.C.

705 – Charlotte Hall/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

715 – Charlotte Hall/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

725 – California/Charlotte Hall to Washington, D.C.

735 – Charlotte Hall/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.

820 – North Beach/PG Equestrian Center to Washington, D.C.

830 – Sunderland/Dunkirk to Washington, D.C.

840 – St. Leonard/ Prince Frederick to Washington, D.C.

The proposed service changes would not affect the following two routes:

215 – Baltimore to Annapolis

250 – Kent Island/Davidson to Washington, D.C.

The agency will hold five public hearings (three virtual and two in-person) on the proposed changes between March 18 and March 27 and will accept public comments through April 29, 2024. Riders and interested parties can visit mta.maryland.gov/commuter-bus-2024 for dates, times and information about how to participate in a public hearing.

The website also includes the complete list of proposed service modifications and information on the various ways to submit a comment. The service change proposal will also be available in the lobby of the Maryland Transit Administration headquarters at 6 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD. Riders needing additional information can call the Transit Information Contact Center at 410-539-5000.

