February 1, 2024
Annapolis, US 32 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Budget Deficit: MTA Reducing and Eliminating Commuter Bus Routes. Several in Anne Arundel County Super Sweets Game Review Save the Date: Hospice 45th Anniversary Celebration Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for April 6, 2024 Paul Shaffer Live in Concert: An Unforgettable Musical Journey
Life In The Area

Budget Deficit: MTA Reducing and Eliminating Commuter Bus Routes. Several in Anne Arundel County

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration today announced proposed reductions in Commuter Bus service. MTA will hold a series of public hearings and a 30-day public review and comment period on the proposed reductions, with changes set to go into effect on Monday, July 1, 2024. The service reduction is in response to the unprecedented structural financial deficit in state transportation funding, recently announced by the Department of Transportation. An additional infusion of funding allocated by Governor Moore from the Fiscal Year 2025 budget proposal will enable the Maryland Transit Administration to maintain Commuter Bus service at a reduced level rather than eliminate it in its entirety.

“We recognize that the Commuter Bus service reduction will have a significant impact on many Marylanders,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “We encourage riders to visit our website to learn about alternate transit options.”  

The Maryland Transit Administration’s Commuter Bus service connects riders traveling from the suburbs to job centers in the metropolitan Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region. Pre-pandemic, Commuter Bus operated 635 trips across 36 routes, with an average daily ridership of 12,000. Post-pandemic, Commuter Bus operates 599 trips across 36 routes, with average daily ridership of 5,100, or 43% of the pre-pandemic average daily ridership. 

The proposed changes focus on maintaining access across all regions where Commuter Bus currently operates. The agency used ridership data and considered equity and both existing and potential access when creating the service reduction plan.  

The proposed service changes would discontinue service on the following eight routes: 

203 – Columbia to Bethesda  

220 – Annapolis to Washington, D.C.  

240 – Kent Island to Washington, D.C.  

260 – Severna Park & Davidsonville to Washington, D.C.  

410 – Churchville to Baltimore  

411 – Hickory to Hopkins Hospital/Baltimore  

810 – Pindell to Washington, D.C.  

850 – Prince Frederick/Dunkirk to Suitland/Washington, D.C.  

The proposed service changes would reduce the total number of trips on the following 26 routes:   

201–Gaithersburg Park & Ride to BWI Marshall Airport 

204 – Frederick to College Park  

210 – Kent Island to Annapolis/Baltimore  

230 – Annapolis/Severna Park to Washington, D.C.  

305 – Columbia/Silver Spring to Washington, D.C.  

310 – Columbia to Baltimore  

315 – Columbia/Silver Spring to Washington, D.C.  

320 – Laurel to Baltimore  

325 – Columbia/Silver Spring to Washington, D.C.  

335 – Clarksville/Columbia to Washington, D.C.  

345 – Ellicott City/Columbia to Washington, D.C.  

420 – Hickory to Hopkins Hospital/Baltimore  

505 – Hagerstown to Shady Grove/Rock Spring 

515 – Frederick to Shady Grove/Rock Spring  

610 – Waldorf to Washington, D.C.  

620 – Waldorf to Washington, D.C.  

630 – La Plata/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.  

640 – Waldorf/Accokeek to Washington, D.C.  

650 – La Plata, Waldorf /Accokeek to Washington, D.C. 

705 – Charlotte Hall/Waldorf to Washington, D.C. 

715 – Charlotte Hall/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.   

725 – California/Charlotte Hall to Washington, D.C.  

735 – Charlotte Hall/Waldorf to Washington, D.C.  

820 – North Beach/PG Equestrian Center to Washington, D.C. 

830 – Sunderland/Dunkirk to Washington, D.C. 

840 – St. Leonard/ Prince Frederick to Washington, D.C. 

The proposed service changes would not affect the following two routes:   

215 – Baltimore to Annapolis  

250 – Kent Island/Davidson to Washington, D.C. 

The agency will hold five public hearings (three virtual and two in-person) on the proposed changes between March 18 and March 27 and will accept public comments through April 29, 2024. Riders and interested parties can visit mta.maryland.gov/commuter-bus-2024 for dates, times and information about how to participate in a public hearing.  

The website also includes the complete list of proposed service modifications and information on the various ways to submit a comment. The service change proposal will also be available in the lobby of the Maryland Transit Administration headquarters at 6 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD. Riders needing additional information can call the Transit Information Contact Center at 410-539-5000. 

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Super Sweets Game Review

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ARW24_Post-SquareAd

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Vinyl Show

Vinyl Show

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu