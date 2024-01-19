January 19, 2024
Life In The Area

Ballet Theatre of Maryland: Momentum; A Mixed Bill

On February 23 and 24, Ballet Theatre of Maryland premieres seven new works in Momentum: A Mixed Bill at Maryland Hall. Giving audiences a taste of diverse neoclassical and contemporary movement styles, this mixed repertory production will feature one-act adaptations of Macbeth and a George MacDonald fairytale as well as original stories and non-narrative works. 

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, “Over the last few years, Momentum has become a unique opportunity to celebrate the choreographic talents of our dancers. While this year’s program features pieces by current and former dancers who have choreographed for the company before, we look forward to sharing the works of three dancers who have not yet choreographed for a mainstage performance. Although each of the seven pieces is unique, their collective themes reflect the strength of the human spirit.”

With support from the Mark Ryder Original Choreography Grant, Roman Mykyta premieres a one-act Macbeth. This narrative work with music by Richard Strauss dramatizes the downfall of Shakespeare’s most charismatic couple. Michael West Jr. returns to the music of Nashville-based musician Timbre in his Day Boy and Night Girl: The Romance of Photogen and Nycteris. Based on the fairytale by George MacDonald, this new work tells a story of mystery, tenacity, and wonder.

Company principal Lindsey Bell presents “Linda Rae,” a romantic pas de deux set to Antonín Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings. Visiting choreographer Ashley Taylor premieres “Into the Light,” a journey through human vulnerability with music by Bryan Teoh, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Rafael Krux.

Says Taylor, “I’m really excited to return as a choreographer for BTM. This year, I’m looking forward to seeing how the dancers bring to life a more contemporary and story-driven piece. It’s surreal to be at the front of a room where I spent so many hours in rehearsal myself, so my hope is to create a memorable experience for the dancers as well as the audience. Momentum is a wonderful opportunity for both dance enthusiasts and newcomers to experience a variety of artistic voices.”

Other works on the program include Olivia Fohsz’s tribute to her beloved teacher Frank Ohman, a former NYCB soloist and founder of New York Dance Theatre. It is set to four compositions from Brahms’s Hungarian Dances. Hannah Hanson’s “All That Follows After” draws inspiration from its Bedřich Smetana score to explore strength and hope in the face of adversity. Madison Sweeney’s yet untitled work, with music by Maurice Ravel, considers the outcomes of climate change to ask whether we are borrowing from tomorrow. Experience Ballet Theatre of Maryland’s Momentum: A Mixed Bill at Maryland Hall on February 23 at 7:30 and February 24 at 7:00. Discounts are available for seniors, students, children, and military. To watch at home, audiences may also purchase a virtual streaming ticket for $33/household. For more information, visit BalletMaryland.org/Momentum.

BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets to Momentum. Ballet Theatre of Maryland is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties. 

