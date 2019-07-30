Celtic Weekend with whiskey tasting coming up at Historic London Town & Gardens

At Historic London Town, August 9-11, guests will hear, see, and experience the best of Celtic heritage.

Historic London Town will be hosting a living history weekend full of Celtic music, kilts and sashes, whiskey tastings, traditional cooking, and so much more– all in celebration of Celtic heritage.

Visitors can kickstart the weekend’s festivities by joining Historic London Town and Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits for a spirited tasting tour of Ireland through a variety of Irish whiskeys and light refreshments. Attending the tasting allows you to sample different Irish whiskies alongside one another with guidance from the experts. There is limited seating for this special event so those interested should make sure to secure their tickets early.

Following the Irish Whiskey Tasting on August 9th from 7:00-9:00 pm, Celtic Weekend officially begins on Saturday the 10th. Get ready to dance to live music from The Devil’s Tailors, popular performers at the Maryland Renaissance Festival, playing the best of Scottish Celtic music, and Tweedsyde who will be performing Early Scottish Music from 1585-1799 on period instruments and sung in English, Scots, and Gaelic.

Then, just a stroll away, Seneca Creek Joinery demonstrates historic woodworking using traditional skills of the wood craftsman to create individual furniture pieces, each of which is a work of art. Guests will be thrilled watching the real black-powder recreations and tasting traditional hearth-made food cooked onsite from The Appin Regiment, a local re-enacting group of Scottish Highlanders committed to education through maintaining as high a standard of authenticity as possible from the period of 1745-1746.

Visitors will witness plenty of kilts and sashes, worn by the Robert Burns Society of Annapolis, an association dedicated to the preservation and appreciation of the life, works and philosophy of Scotland’s National Bard. Kilts aren’t the only contribution they’re bringing to the party—look forward to captivating examples of more tartan than you could imagine, then sit back and enjoy while listening to an entertaining poetry reading.

The Scottish Gaelic School of Baltimore, a non-profit educational society that teaches and promotes the Scottish Gaelic language and culture in Central Maryland, will also be joining the Celtic Weekend festivities. These Gaelic language and culture experts will be doing a demonstration of ‘waulking’ or hand-finishing woven wool fabric as well as teaching some keywords in Scottish Gaelic.

Enjoy this authentic Celtic Weekend Celebration from Friday, August 9th (Irish Whiskey Tasting from 7:00 – 9:00 PM) through Sunday, August 11th, 2019 from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm. Irish Whiskey Tasting tickets are available for purchase online by visiting www.historiclondontown.org/celticweekend.

Living History Weekend activities are included with general admission, including AAA discount admissions. Free for London Town members and members of the active military (and their families) through the Blue Star Museums program.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB