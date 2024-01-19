January 19, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, I’d like to introduce you to Milo!

Milo is cool. With a bit of a sad backstory. First things first, he is a pure-bred 12-year-old miniature poodle who is very well housebroken and gets along with everyone! He was adopted from the SPCA about 8 months ago, and unfortunately, one of his humans became very ill, and they could not care for him any longer. Hoping to find a great new home for Milo, they surrendered him back to the SPCA along with his favorite bed. Tears were shed. As mentioned, he’s housebroken and never had an accident. Is not a fan of playing–chasing balls or toys, and prefers to walk or to just hang out. Fair warning, he enjoys sleeping with humans in a bed at night! A couch, recliner, or dog bed is fine for daytime naps, but at night–you’ll have company. His humans took very good care of him, and he is well-groomed and healthy! Could your home be his next forever one?

Yesterday, I popped over to the Stanton Center with Annapolis Subaru for Operation Warm as they distributed more than 400 brand-new winter coats to local children and families in need. It was so rewarding to see the smiles on the kids’ faces as they “shopped” for their new coats–and just in time! Here’s a pic!

Milo

Do you have a place in your home and heart for this pup who will be your forever companion??

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

