Life In The Area

Maryland Native Jimmy Charles to Play Free Concert at Military Bowl Tailgate

The Military Bowl Foundation today announced that country music recording artist Jimmy Charles, a Maryland native, will perform a free concert at the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival and will sing the national anthem at the 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com.

This year’s Military Bowl takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The concert begins at 11 a.m. with free admission. Military Bowl kickoff is at 2 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now.

Charles grew up in Ocean City and graduated from Towson University in suburban Baltimore before embarking on his musical career in Nashville. He has several close relatives who have served in the military and often performs at events benefiting service members.

“It is a huge honor for me and my family to perform pregame and then sing the national anthem prior to the 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com,” Charles said. “I have always had a big heart and the utmost respect for our men and women in the military, especially those that paid the ultimate sacrifice. I honor them every show. It’s always special to sing the anthem but I am above and beyond humbled to perform it for the Military Bowl and our active-duty and veteran service members.”

Charles is accustomed to performing before large and patriotic crowds. He was a contestant on Season 9 of American Idolthe video for his release Hard Way to Go premiered on CMT and climbed to the No. 1 spot on The Country Network and he is a national spokesman for ZERO the End of Prostate Cancer.

Charles also has performed at events that benefited the Aerial Recovery Group, Heroes Pull for Veterans and the Maryland Army National Guard. His wife, Miranda, is an audiologist who regularly visited VA hospitals helping care for service members coming back from combat who have hearing loss.

“We’re thrilled to have Jimmy Charles join us on gameday. His performance will be a terrific addition to a day full of entertainment,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Jimmy certainly shares our commitment to honoring and supporting our nation’s service members and it will be great to have him salute these brave men and women.”

In addition to the concert, the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival welcomes the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, a special live gameday broadcast of Living Local on DCW 50, military displays, Military Bowl merchandise and more. Proceeds from the Bowl Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

For the latest updates, including information on purchasing tickets, visit militarybowl.org, follow @MilitaryBowl on Twitter and Instagram or like the Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com on Facebook. For sponsorship information, please contact Military Bowl Senior Director of Partnerships Marc Goldman at [email protected].

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

