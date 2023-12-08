December 8, 2023
Annapolis, US 48 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Drug Testing Requirements for Maryland Truck Drivers Maryland Native Jimmy Charles to Play Free Concert at Military Bowl Tailgate Passenger Killed in Pasadena Crash; Driver Critical Liquified Agency and Eye On Annapolis Team Up Again for Annapolis Gives! Two Women Robbed at Gunpoint in Quiet Waters Park
Local News

Passenger Killed in Pasadena Crash; Driver Critical

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Pasadena that killed one person and critically injured the driver.

On December 7, 2023, just after midnight, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road at Bar Harbor Road in Pasadena for a single-vehicle crash.

Police say that a 2011 Infiniti G37 was traveling eastbound on Fort Smallwood Road when the vehicle left the roadway in the intersection and struck a utility pole on Bar Harbor Road. The passenger, identified as Damione Gardner, 22, of Baltimore, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials.

The driver, Meziah Johnson, 23, of Baltimore, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

Liquified Agency and Eye On Annapolis Team Up Again for Annapolis Gives!

 Next Article

Maryland Native Jimmy Charles to Play Free Concert at Military Bowl Tailgate

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

Military Bowl 23

Military Bowl 23

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

Midnight Madness Downtown Annapolis – 2

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

JOS 2023

JOS 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AFSB Toy Driuve

AFSB Toy Driuve

Egg Nog Sq

Egg Nog Sq

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Shop

AMM Shop

AFSB 6 Month CD

AFSB 6 Month CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

ASO Masterworks III

ASO Masterworks III

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu