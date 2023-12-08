Passenger Killed in Pasadena Crash; Driver Critical

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Pasadena that killed one person and critically injured the driver.

On December 7, 2023, just after midnight, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road at Bar Harbor Road in Pasadena for a single-vehicle crash.

Police say that a 2011 Infiniti G37 was traveling eastbound on Fort Smallwood Road when the vehicle left the roadway in the intersection and struck a utility pole on Bar Harbor Road. The passenger, identified as Damione Gardner, 22, of Baltimore, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department officials.

The driver, Meziah Johnson, 23, of Baltimore, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

