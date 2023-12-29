Four Local Non-Profits Share in Maryland Humanities’ Shine Grants

Maryland Humanities announces a total of $950,000 in general operating funding for 95 Maryland nonprofit organizations ($10,000 per organization) through the Hatza Memorial SHINE (Strengthening the Humanities Investment in Nonprofits for Equity) Grant Program. Over a quarter of this year’s grantees applied for a Maryland Humanities grant for the first time this year.

SHINE Grant recipients include museums, historic sites, preservation & historical societies, and community & cultural organizations. Awarded organizations reside in twenty-three Maryland counties and Baltimore City.

General operating expenses include salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, equipment, programs, and other expenses. The grants provide full flexibility to nonprofits, allowing them to determine where funds are most needed.

The local organizations that each received the $10,000 grant are:

Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation Captain Avery Museum Chesapeake Children’s Museum Lost Towns Project

“I am excited to award nearly twice as many SHINE Grants as our original round, and I think the number of first-time applicants honors Marilyn’s legacy well, especially her work around racial equity,” says Lindsey Baker, Executive Director at Maryland Humanities

These grants are funded by the State of Maryland via the Maryland Historical Trust. Grantees are listed below. Learn more about SHINE Grants here.

