December 29, 2023
Annapolis, US 53 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Chesapeake Life Center Adds Vision Board and Men’s Workshops to its 2024 Calendar.

Chesapeake Life Center has added two new grief support workshops to its winter program. Both will occur on Hospice of the Chesapeake’s John & Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland.

  • Navigating Grief through Vision Boards— Whether you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, a relationship, or going through a life transition, this workshop offers a safe and supportive space for you. In the New Year, come together with others who are navigating grief. Share stories and honor your loss or loved one in a creative way. Bring in any special pictures, letters, words, or poems of your loss or special person to help create a meaningful vision board to understand the power of visualization. This workshop will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. The cost is $10.
  • Men’s Grief Workshop — Tailored to the unique experiences of men, this workshop creates a supportive environment to process grief through action. Processing emotions through physical activity can help alleviate distress and isolation as well as enhance insight and awareness. Facilitators will lead participants through a series of hands-on activities focusing on “breaking” and “rebuilding,” followed by guided reflection on these two central themes of the grieving process. This workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9. The cost is $10.

Registration is required for both programs and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing[email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

Local News
Free Parking in Annapolis for the Holidays!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Close Menu