Black Bears to participate in October Saves Goalie Challenge

The Maryland Black Bears have announced the organization will participate in the October Saves Goalie Challenge. Entering their sixth season, the October Saves Challenge is a 501 (c) (3) that began in 2014 when a group of 28 goalies in the Ashburn Xtreme Hockey Club (Ashburn, VA) wanted to find a way to support their mothers, grandmothers, family, and friends who were fighting cancer. As a result, they created a challenge where goalies collect pledges and donations for every save they make in October. The top fundraisers are awarded hockey-related prizes. Over 90,000 saves have been logged, which has resulted in over $800,000 raised.

This once small community effort has now expanded to the national level and includes over 685 players from 175 clubs that range from the youth hockey level to the National Hockey League (NHL). NHL Goalies Braden Holtby (Washington Capitals), Phillip Grubauer (Colorado Avalanche), and Jake Allen (2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues) have all participated.

All Maryland Black Bear Goalies will participate in October Saves. One of the goalies, Andrew Takacs is a local hockey prospect out of Dunkirk, Maryland and attended Dematha Catholic High School. He also played hockey for Maryland Black Bear’s youth hockey associate, Team Maryland.

“We are extremely proud of all our goalies for joining the October Saves Goalie Challenge,” said Maryland Black Bears President, Robyn Remick. “Participation in this locally grown campaign will now become a yearly tradition for the Black Bears. October Saves is a great opportunity for the Central Maryland Community to come together and support breast and pediatric cancer research. A special thank you to Lara and the entire October Saves team for their hard work and dedication necessary to execute this challenge on the national level. They have created a sense of family among the different hockey clubs involved and it is an honor to be a part of.”

“We are thrilled to have the support and participation of the Maryland Black Bears this year,” said Founder of October Saves, Lara Hopewell. “Cancer is a disease that has impacted us all at one point or another, whether it be a family member, a friend, a teacher, or a coach. Through October Saves, we have watched so many teams and players come together in support of one another, motivate and encourage each other, cheer for each other; it brings out the best in everyone, all for a wonderful cause.”

Proceeds benefit Stand Up 2 Cancer, The Inova Schar Cancer Institute/Life with Cancer, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, CHEO, and the October Saves Scholarship with the Goalie Guild.

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports