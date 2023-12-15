Daily News Brief | December 15, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A head-on crash kills an Edgewater man. Congress moves to thwart a golf course plan for Greenbury Point. Annapolis has put the Nautilus Point apartment complex on notice. Anne Arundel County has hired a new Agriculture Director at the AAEDC and launched an agricultural grant program. A gigantic list of things to do this weekend. And, of course, we have some podcast news on the Local Business Spotlight with JB Mannheim, and of course, Canines and Crosstreks!

Good morning, it’s Friday, December 15th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

I really love Midnight Madness! Bummed that I missed last week as I was getting ready for Army-Navy, but last night was awesome as well. And I do think that I am 100% done with my shopping. Now to wrap! OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

One man died in a crash in Southern Anne Arundel County. A fatal crash occurred on yesterday, around 9:00 p.m. A 2019 Ford Escape, driven by a 32-year-old from Edgewater, crossed the centerline on Solomons Island Road near Ownsville-Sudley Road in Harwood, colliding head-on with a 2013 Ford Fiesta. The Fiesta’s driver, 68-year-old Stephen Lee Horodyski, lost his life, and a 66-year-old passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Escape suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

In a victory for conservation, Maryland’s Congressional delegation has blocked plans for a second golf course on Greenbury Point. Provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act now make it nearly impossible to deforest the 231-acre peninsula. The bill awaits the President’s signature. This is a huge step to ensure public access remains intact, a crucial win for the environment and public spaces. But I am not so sure I am willing to drive that final nail in the golf course coffin just yet. Stay tuned!

Shifting gears to Annapolis City, the Nautilus Point apartment complex is on notice. The 608-unit complex has been operating without an approved rental license, prompting legal notices to be posted on all doors. This means no evictions can proceed until this is resolved.

Agriculture takes center stage as Anne Arundel County launches the Agricultural Business Improvement Grant (ABIG) program. County Executive Steuart Pittman and AAEDC just announced this initiative to support farm-based businesses. The program offers matching grants of up to $10,000, emphasizing growth and sustainability.

OK, that’s it for the news. Let’s talk events!

“A Season of Joy” by The Talent Machine Company features 43 kids celebrating the holidays with singing and dancing. This is 7 pm tonight.

For classical enthusiasts, don’t miss performances of Handel’s “Messiah” at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church. With performances tonight and tomorrow at 8 pm and Sunday at 3 pm.

Tomorrow at about 12:30 pm, hundreds of speedo-ish clad folks will take to the streets of Annapolis for the 16th Annual Santa Speedo Run. It all happens at O’Brien’s and it is a fundraiser, so bring an unwrapped toy or some non-perishable food.

And not to be outdone, East of Maui is hosting a Paddle With Santa at City Dock on Sunday at 9:30 am. The event is free but limited to 50 appropriately attired folks in their kayaks or on their stand-up paddle boards!

And ongoing at the Classic Theater of Maryland– White Christmas and A Christmas Carol. And ongoing at the Colonial Players– also A Christmas Carol–not sure if tickets are left for that as it is a hot one!

And be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight with the local author–JB Mannheim–that drops at noon tomorrow!

A lot of choices. Good luck. And have fun!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–there is a ball of fluff named Ken. He’s a 5-month-old Maltese that is just too much fun! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt Ken!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks- so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

TRANSCRIPT:

