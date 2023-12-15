December 15, 2023
Local News

TOMORROW: 16th Annual Santa Speedo Run

The  16th Annual Santa Speedo Run , Food and Toy Drive will be held Saturday, December 16th, beginning and ending at O’Brien’s Steak House on Main Street in Annapolis. This event has become a holiday tradition in Annapolis, typically drawing more than 500 runners brave enough to bear it (almost) all!

The one-mile jog/fun run through downtown and City Dock is the brainchild of Eddie McGowan, a local Annapolitan and founder of the Annapolis Irish Festival who passed away in 2018.  According to Eddie, “the mission of the Annapolis Santa Speedo Run is to spread holiday cheer while at the same time collecting toys and books for needy children in our community. There is such a need right here in our own backyard, this is just one way we can all help.”

The event collected and distributed over 1500 toys and books last year. This year, in addition to toys and books, non-perishable food will be accepted at O’Brien’s beginning at 10:30 am. Registration and libations are at 11 am, with the run at 12:30 pm.

Spectators are encouraged to line the sidewalks to cheer on the festive participants, sing Christmas carols, and support the cause. (BYOSG…Bring Your Own Sun Glasses). Strip down begins at 12:15 pm, with the jog/stroll beginning promptly at 12:30 pm.

The Speedo Run Post Party will feature live music from Timmiew Metz and Tambo (so bring your dancing shoes) and plenty of libations.

As a participant, a Speedo-like bathing suit is encouraged (a two-piece bathing suit if possible but not mandatory for women). Holiday colors are preferred, and please, no thongs! Santa hats, beards, stockings, and other holiday panache are recommended.

Here are some photos from prior years!

Speedo clad Santas party outside Federal House in Annapolis

The number of participants is limited so be sure to register online prior to the event and bring your registration email with you. To run in the jog/stroll, the cost is $25 and includes your choice of two commemorative Annapolis Santa Speedo Run socks!

For complete details on what you will need to participate in the Santa Speedo Run, please visit  www.SantaSpeedoRunAnnapolis.com.

