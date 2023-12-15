Woman Robbed at Gunpoint While Waiting at Red Light in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating an armed robbery at a signalized intersection in the Parole section of the City.

On Wednesday, December 13th, 2023, at approximately 11:15 am, a woman was traveling on West Street heading towards Old Solomons Road. While she was stopped for the traffic signal at the intersection of Gibraltar Avenue and West Street when a silver Toyota Sienna stopped behind her vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota exited their vehicle, approached her vehicle, and opened the doors.

The suspect on the driver’s side brandished a handgun, pointed it at her, and demanded her belongings. The victim said the second suspect opened the passenger door and lifted his sweater to show that he also had a handgun. The first suspect grabbed medication and her purse.

The suspects got back into their car and fled the area, heading towards Riva Road.

The victim pulled into a parking lot and called police. Police did not release any information on the suspects.

