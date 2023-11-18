November 18, 2023
Local Business Spotlight: Mobile Pet Vet


Going to the doctor is stressful. Think about what it means for your pet. Dr. Lisa Beagen has a solution for Anne Arundel County pet owners–Mobile Pet Vet.

With Dr. Beagen’s (and team’s) state-of-the-art mobile clinic, your furry family member can receive medical care in the comfort of the familiar surroundings of home! It harkens back to the days when people doctors made house calls!

But comfort is not the only benefit. As our lives become increasingly busy, sometimes finding time to get to a vet is difficult. With Mobile Pet Vet, you don’t need to miss that Zoom call (unless you want to). If you are shuffling a household of two-legged human kids–shuffle away while Dr. Beagen cares for the four-legged ones!

Mobile Pet Vet is a service whose time has come!

Have a listen!

Local Business Spotlight
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

