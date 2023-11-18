November 18, 2023
Annapolis, US
The Annapolis Christmas Tree has Arrived

The 20-foot-tall Christmas Tree for downtown Annapolis, Maryland was delivered for the holiday season. Over the next week, the Christmas Tree will be decorated with ornaments made by the Annapolis Symphony Academy students.

The tree is the centerpiece of the City of Annapolis which has a history of going all out for Christmas, with decorations and a wide array of holiday events, including Midnight Madness, EYC Light Parade, and the Annapolis Holiday Market, which all help the city earn the title of one of the Best Christmas towns in the nation by two publications this year. (Travel and LeisureThe 29 Best Christmas Towns In USA (onlyinyourstate.com)

The Grand Illumination event of the Christmas tree will be held on Sunday, November 26th, when Santa, Mrs. Claus, Elfie, the Mayor, and other local dignitaries help with the countdown and lighting after free performances starting at 4 pm by the Chesapeake Ballet, Annapolis Symphony Academy, and Naptown Sings Choir. 

For more information on Annapolis visit www.DowntownAnnapolisPartership.org

Close Menu