Daily News Brief | November 16, 2023

We know a very little bit more about the shooting on Clay Street. Seatbelt use in Maryland is down and that is not a good thing going into the Thanksgiving holiday. Maryland will honor the memory of the 564 people who lost their lives on our roads last year in a ceremony on November 21st in Annapolis–families of victims are asked to register. Bates Middle School is presenting a student-produced documentary tonight at the school at 6 pm and 8 pm– be there!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, November 16th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

We dropped that bonus pod yesterday evening and you need to learn about CoreShark H2O and this fabulous event for the EYC’s Lights Parade–so bummed I will not be in town! And another bonus pod dropping at noon today with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership all about Christmas in Annapolis! Anyhow, we have news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

The Annapolis Police have released a bit more information on the shooting on Clay Street on Tuesday evening. They now say that officers were in the area and they heard the gunshots. They say they saw a suspect vehicle leave the scene and turn down a dead-end street with multiple suspects bailing out of the car–none were found. The car had been reported stolen in Anne Arundel County. Apparently after the shooting, a large crowd gathered which prompted the APD to call in reinforcements from neighboring departments. While they were investigating a local resident walked through the crime scene after being told not to and he was arrested and charged with assault and various other charges. Police say he is not a suspect in the shooting and he was released on his own recognizance. So, not a lot more to say beyond five cars and two homes were shot up and there are no suspects.

The MVA has some bad news. Seatbelt use in Maryland is down. Now percentage-wise it is not terrible 92.7% down to 92.1%. But when you look at the number of people in Maryland, that .6% drop represents an additional 55,000 people at risk. With Thanksgiving coming up and a lot of travel don’t be a fool– buckle up!

And somewhat related, The MVA will host the 20th Annual Maryland Remembers event on November 21st. This is a remembrance ceremony to honor the families of victims killed in crashes on Maryland’s roadways. In 2022, there were 564 fatalities. Families and friends or fatal crashes who would like to attend the Annapolis event should RSVP by this Friday at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/MDRemembers More details will be sent after registration.

Tonight at 6 pm and again at 8 pm, the talented kids from Wiley Bates Middle School will present a film they produced called Everyone Has A Story. The hour-long documentary will spotlight the personal contributions of the kids to the community! It is free to attend and we all should. Tonight at Bates Middle School!

Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight a wonderful alternative to wrassling with your furry family member to take them to the vet. Mobile Pet Vet comes to you!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 365 days a year.

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you.

OK, so now you need to sit back because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And back again, it’s Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up, so, hang tight!

