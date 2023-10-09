October 9, 2023
St. Margaret’s Church to Hold Masquerade Ball to Benefit Longtime Grants Program

St. Margaret’s Church, an Episcopal parish on the Broadneck Peninsula, announced the launch of ticket sales for their first Masquerade Ball scheduled for Saturday, October 14, from 6-10 pm. The event will benefit the church’s well-established grants program that has provided funding to local, national, and global organizations since 1998. 

The event will feature dinner, drinks, dancing, a prop star photo booth, and a live auction. The Light House Bistro will provide the catering, and Sly45 will perform throughout the night. Tickets are $80 through September 15th and go up to $90 until the day before the event, when the price rises to $100 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at smcgala.com

The St. Margaret’s Church grants program began thanks to the generosity of parishioners Ed and Zoe Hall who left a final financial gift to the church creating an endowment fund that would be used to fund projects of nonprofits each year. Since then, nearly $3 million has been awarded to nonprofits locally, regionally, and worldwide. In its most recent cycle, the program gave out $70,000 in funding to local organizations, including the Annual Father’s Day Foundation, Serenity Sistas, St. Luke’s Youth Center, Marshall Hope Corporation (West Annapolis Pop-up Pantry), and The Light House. Other organizations supported in 2023 include Siempre Unidos (Honduras), Christians United for Evangelism, Education and Development (Sudan), and Kenya Connect.

Close Menu