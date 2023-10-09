The Great Annapolis Pumpkins Are Back! Where’s Charlie Brown?

Imagine strolling throughout downtown Annapolis and Eastport and finding giant pumpkins weighing over 1,000 pounds each. “Annapolis is one of the few places you can enjoy that experience,” says Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and the Annapolis Arts District. “It’s the perfect complement to all of the fall events in downtown Annapolis, including ghost tours that start near the Maryland Inn, a scarecrow walk along West Street, Halloween concerts at the USNA Chapel, the Fall Festival on Maryland Ave, a night market at Hillman Parking Garage and a pumpkin walk at the Hammond Harwood House that are all within a short stroll from the Great Annapolis Pumpkins.”

“Annapolis and Anne Arundel County are bursting with adventures this October as we dive into another fall season filled with outdoor fun for everyone,” says Kristen Pironis, Executive Director of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County and this year’s leading sponsor. “Fall is one of the most magical times to visit our Capital City, and we’re proud to support this one-of-a-kind, larger-than-life experience that simply adds to the visitor experience that makes the gateway to Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay so special,” she added. The organization is pleased to serve as lead sponsor of the Great Annapolis Pumpkins and recommends weekend getaways to Anne Arundel County this fall to enjoy the Great Annapolis Pumpkins, local shopping and dining, and nearby attractions in the county that also include corn mazes, pick your own pumpkins, fall festivals, concerts, boat shows, historic home tours, and local wineries and breweries.

The giant pumpkins are purchased yearly at a pumpkin weigh-off contest in Western Pennsylvania. Bumper Moyer treks up there annually with funds from the sponsors and organizers to negotiate the purchase of the giant pumpkins directly from the farmers. Buying at auction is always tricky; you never know what size or how many you will be successful at purchasing until after the auction ends. This year, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership purchased ten giant pumpkins, of which 5 were over 1,000 pounds. One of the giant pumpkins was lost in transport back to Annapolis. However, this will still be the most extensive collection of giant pumpkins Annapolis has ever seen Starting Monday, October 9th. They get comments and stares every year as the giant pumpkin caravan returns to Annapolis, Maryland. The City of Annapolis public works crews provided a forklift and crew to help Garden Girls and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership unload and place the giant pumpkins around downtown Annapolis.

Visitors strolling through downtown Annapolis and the Annapolis Arts District will find gigantic pumpkins at multiple locations. Start at the Visitors Center at 26 West Street, and they will help you find all the Great Annapolis Pumpkins that are nestled amidst straw bales in the downtown Annapolis and Eastport area. The pumpkin displays make the perfect backdrop to get your photos taken with friends, family, and pets. The pumpkins arrive the morning of Monday, October 9th. Unloading these gigantic pumpkins with forklifts is always an attention-getter and is immediately followed by people lining up to get their pictures taken with them.

Halloween weekend will kick off Friday, October 27th, with the Great Annapolis Pumpkins when local professional artists arrive to carve the giant pumpkins, turning them into jack-o-lanterns and works of art for all to enjoy. Watching the carving is just as fun as seeing the finished works of art. Touring the giant Annapolis jack-o-lanterns is a free, must-attend family-friendly event. Each jack-o-lantern has a fun personality that the public enjoys getting pictures with. This day is also the debut of the Annapolis Night Market at the Hillman Parking Garage.

Erik Evans says the Downtown Annapolis Partnership is pleased to work with partnering organizations for the fourth year in a row on this event. “We love seeing all the families that come to Annapolis to experience seeing something they may have never seen before. Our goal is to provide a fun, safe way for individuals of all ages to enjoy a fall visit to Annapolis, Maryland. We are grateful to our sponsors that make this free event possible, including Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, Maryland Tourism, Downtown Annapolis Partnership, City of Annapolis, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Annapolis Arts District, Annapolis Waterfront Hotel, St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, Boatyard Bar & Grill and others.

The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is hosting a photo contest through October 31 to encourage everyone to take selfies with the Great Annapolis Pumpkins. Individuals who take a picture or shoot a video of themselves with any of the giant pumpkins and post it on social media along with the hashtags #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins, #Visit Annapolis, and #VisitMaryland will be entered for a chance to win gift cards to their favorite Annapolis-area businesses via random drawings throughout the month.

Great Annapolis Pumpkin Locations for 2023:

Graduate Annapolis Hotel next to FinArt Gallery

Annapolis Visitors Center

St. Anne’s Episcopal Church

Maryland Inn

Maryland Avenue at State Circle

Market Space

Annapolis Waterfront Hotel

Boatyard Bar & Grill

Additional fall activities within a short stroll of the Great Annapolis Pumpkins include:

