Local News

You Can Now Compare Health Plans and Pricing on MarylandHealthConnection.gov

Marylanders can now preview 2024 health plans and prices on MarylandHealthConnection.gov, the state’s online health insurance marketplace. Use the “Get an Estimate” tool to compare health plans and savings. Open enrollment to sign up for a 2024 health plan runs from Nov. 1, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2024. Enroll in plans from Aetna, CareFirst, Kaiser Permanente and UnitedHealthcare. Vision and dental plans also are available.

“Maryland Health Connection is committed to keeping rates as low as possible for Marylanders and their families. We offer some of the lowest rates in the nation,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange. “Life happens. A health plan can give you a sense of security and stability when parts of your life may feel unpredictable.”

For example, a 40-year-old living in the Baltimore metro region who makes $50,000 a year will pay a monthly premium of $286 for the lowest-cost gold plan. 

27-year-old individual living in Baltimore City

IncomePlan TypeMonthly Premium
$25,000Lowest-cost silver plan*$0
$50,000Lowest cost gold plan$175

40-year-old individual living in Baltimore City

IncomePlan TypeMonthly Premium
$25,000Lowest-cost silver plan*$14
$50,000Lowest cost gold plan$286

A family of four with two adults age 45 and two children ages 12 and 10 living in Baltimore City

IncomePlan TypeMonthly Premium
$50,000Lowest cost silver plan*$21
$75,000Lowest cost gold plan$229

*Individuals and families at these incomes are eligible for additional financial help to reduce their out-of-pocket costs, so a silver plan for these individuals will be less expensive overall than a gold plan. Gold plans normally offer a higher level of coverage than silver plans, but individuals and families at these incomes are eligible for special silver plans that offer a level of coverage as good as or better than a gold plan.

All plans available through Maryland Health Connection cover important health benefits, including doctor visits, prescriptions, mental health services, and more. These plans and prices are for private plans only. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.

