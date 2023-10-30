October 30, 2023
Serenity Sistas Receives a White House Grant

Serenity Sistas Inc. has announced that they are recipients of the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) grant issued by The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

These funds will help to sustain the youth prevention work that the organization has been providing in the City of Annapolis since 2015. “I’m grateful to Serenity Sistas for their work in the Annapolis community,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I’m pleased to see this funding come through to an organization whose work directly supports individuals and families.”

The DFC Support Program provides grants to community coalitions of up to $125,000 per year for five years; the funds are used to strengthen the infrastructure among local partners to create and sustain a reduction in local youth substance use.

After five years, community coalitions may re-compete for another five-year cycle. “We are humbled to be recipients of this prestigious grant,” said Angel Traynor, Founder and Director of Serenity Sistas Inc. “Through Serenity Sistas, the ASAP coalition (which includes community members and stakeholders) will utilize grant funding to continue helping prevent youth substance misuse in Annapolis.”

Serenity Sistas is a 501c3 organization that provides a safe place for adult men and women recovering from substance misuse. The residential model includes a warm environment, daily structure, mentoring, and life skills needed to sustain long-term recovery.

