USDC vs. USDT: How Do They Compare?

During volatile market times, investors can find protection in stablecoins. These tokens are pegged to fiat currencies and backed by actual currency reserves placed in banks. The two most popular stablecoins pegged to the US dollar are Tether and USD Coin.

Is that information enough to exchange ETH to USDT, and which stablecoin alternative is better? Here is a detailed comparison of Tether and USD Coin to help you choose!

Understanding the Crypto

Our USDC vs. USDT comparison will begin by assessing the basics of both currencies — here is how they work.

USDC Overview

Circle is the company behind USD Coin, and it launched the USDC token in 2018. The platform offers a cross-chain transfer protocol and programmable wallets that are simple to add to apps. USDC is pegged to the US dollar and backed by actual fiat reserves. The coin is available in over 190 countries and offers an easy way to settle worldwide transactions in minutes.

USDT Overview

Tether was launched in 2014, and it now has several tokens pegged to actual fiat currencies. USDT is pegged to the US dollar, and it’s their top option. The token has 100% backing in fiat money reserves. Although it was initially created on the Bitcoin blockchain, Tether expanded to Ethereum and other blockchains.

USDC vs. USDT: Common Features

The fact that they serve as an important trading asset to crypto investors isn’t the only similarity between USDC and USDT. Here’s what else they have in common.

Stability

An extremely volatile crypto market cries out for currencies that offer a relatively stable price, even during the biggest crisis. That’s why stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin appeared in the first place. The concept of pegging the crypto coin value to a fiat currency promises stability. A way to guarantee stability and security is to deposit an actual US dollar (or more) for each USDT and USDC token in circulation.

Acceptance

Tether and USD Coin are present on all major crypto exchanges. That includes centralized platforms like Binance but also DEX exchanges like Godex. Another important thing is that investors have largely accepted these two tokens, considering they are the most popular stablecoins in the crypto industry.

Transparency

Dedication to transparency is vital to both USDC and USDT creators. Circle publishes information about balances, issuance, and redemption regularly on its website. That means you can see how many coins are in circulation and the quantity of USD in fiat bank reserves. The same is true for USDT, which always has current balances available and also publishes independent auditor reports quarterly.

Cross-Border Payments

International payments are simple with USDC and USDT. You don’t have to worry about regulations and whether you can send US dollars from your location to the desired country. And to sweeten the pot, international crypto payments are faster than standard bank transactions. The latter could take days, and the receiver will have USDC or USDT available minutes after you send the funds.

USDC vs. USDT: Differences

It’s now time to discuss the differences between these two stablecoins, and here’s more information about their distinctions.

Market Capitalization

Tether has the largest market cap of all stablecoins — it’s set at $80 billion and growing. Add the fact that its daily trading volume is usually over 20% of the cap confirms that USDT is the most popular coin pegged to the US dollar.

As for USDC, it takes the second spot, with a market cap of $25 billion. Its daily trading volume is lower, but it’s usually over 10% of the total cap.

Supported Blockchains

USD Coin secures native access on 14 blockchains, ranging from Ethereum and Solana to Avalanche, TRON, and Hedera. Tether supports 11 blockchains, and that also includes Ethereum, TRON, and Solana. However, there are some differences. For example, you can find only USDT on Bitcoin, EOS, and Tezos, while Arbitrum, Base, Hedera, NEAR, Noble, OP Mainnet, and Stellar only support USDC.

USDT or USDC: Consider an Exchange

A great time to acquire stablecoin is at any point when you believe that one or more cryptocurrencies are about to enter a volatile time, especially when you suspect their value might crash. At that point, it doesn’t matter if you have BNB, ETH, or another token. It’s best to convert it to USDT or USDC, which are the two leading stablecoins in the industry. A trade shouldn’t take more than a few minutes, so don’t hesitate to act on your decision soon!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

