Altoona beats Baysox in 8-6 comeback win

The Altoona Curve scored eight unanswered runs to take the series finale, 8-6, against Las Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake in front of 2,130 at Prince George’s Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Los Cangrejos (23-7) got the offense started in the second inning, scoring a pair of runs to take an early 2-0 lead. T.J. Nichting took a 2-0 offering from LHP Sean Brady and crushed it over the billboards in left field for his sixth home run of the season. A pair of singles set the table for Willy Yahn, who lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to plate Preston Palmeiro and double the advantage.

The hosts extended their lead to 5-0 with three runs in the third inning. Yusniel Diaz grounded a RBI single past the drawn-in infield to score Ryan McKenna, who led off with a triple to right field. A hit-by-pitch and a walk loaded the bases for Nichting, who grounded into a RBI fielder’s choice to drive in his second run in as many at-bats. Carlos Perez beat the Bralin Jackson throw home to score on a Palmeiro sacrifice fly for the third run of the inning.

Playing in his third career Double-A game, Ryan Ripken drove in his first run in the fifth inning. With Nichting on second base after a second fielder’s choice, Ripken crushed a booming double to the wall in right-center field for his third hit in as many at-bats.

The Baysox hit the road for the next week, beginning with a three-day, four-game trip to The Diamond to take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. The road trip begins with a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader, featuring LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-3, 2.77 ERA) in game one.

