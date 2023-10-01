October 1, 2023
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
CRAB Recognized as Leader in Environmental Stewardship Live! Casino & Hotel Launches New Comedy Series – Laugh at Live! The Hidden Costs of Motor Vehicle Accidents: What You Need to Know Crofton High Senior Named National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist Axis of Evil Does Good for Box of Rain at Galway Bay!
Local News

Crofton High Senior Named National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced that Vibhav Puvvala of Crofton High School is named on the prestigious list of achievers in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship competition.

This year’s semifinalists were selected based on high performance on the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

A little more than 15,000 of the competition’s 16,000 semifinalists will advance to finalist status based on criteria such as academic record, recommendation by school principal, SAT/ACT performance, and participation and leadership in school and community activities.  Finalists, who compete for about one of 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth about $28 million in total, will be announced in February.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Axis of Evil Does Good for Box of Rain at Galway Bay!

 Next Article

The Hidden Costs of Motor Vehicle Accidents: What You Need to Know

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO MWI

ASO MWI

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Volvo Teal

Volvo Teal

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Oyster Fest Sq

Oyster Fest Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

500×500 Food Drive Ad 2

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

ASO MW II

ASO MW II

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu