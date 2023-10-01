Crofton High Senior Named National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced that Vibhav Puvvala of Crofton High School is named on the prestigious list of achievers in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship competition.

This year’s semifinalists were selected based on high performance on the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

A little more than 15,000 of the competition’s 16,000 semifinalists will advance to finalist status based on criteria such as academic record, recommendation by school principal, SAT/ACT performance, and participation and leadership in school and community activities. Finalists, who compete for about one of 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth about $28 million in total, will be announced in February.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

