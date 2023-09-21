Daily News Brief | September 21, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

A 12-year-old bicyclist is struck by a pickup in Crofton. A recycled orchestra is coming to Maryland Hall. Nine local woman are being honored at the 28th Annual Fannie Lou Hamer Awards. And sadly, due to the weather, several events for this weekend are already being canceled. We also have some pod news about this weekend’s Local Business Spotlight!

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, September 21st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, looking at the weather… there goes my idea for a decently long bike ride this weekend. Was hoping to prepare for the Lifeline 100 on October 1, so I guess I’ll be a huffin and a puffin and a wheezing! Oh well, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Link to daily news recap newsletter: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

A 12-year-old Crofton boy is in critical condition at the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center after being struck by a pickup truck on Tuesday evening. At about 6:25 pm, two boys were riding their bikes on Nantucket Drive in Crofton and were crossing Johns Hopkins Road when one of them was struck by a Ford F-150 operated by a 59-year-old Odenton man. The injured cyclist was flown to the trauma center and the other one was uninjured. The driver of the truck did remain at the scene and the Anne Arundel County Police are investigating this crash. Probably a good time to remind everyone that kids will be out on bikes in the afternoon and evenings while it is still light and many ride to and from schools. It does not take a lot of effort to be careful!

Tomorrow. Maryland Hall. 7 PM. Probably one of the coolest concerts you will ever see. The Recycled Orchestra will perform after a documentary about them is shown. The doc is called Landfill Harmonic and it is the story of a town in Paraguay who had a landfill essentially dumped on them. They made lemonade out of these lemons and gathered discarded materials to make instruments and establish an orchestra. Really amazing. And World Artists Experience has brought the orchestra to Annapolis to perform. Tickets at MarylandHall.org

I love giving up congrats. And today it is to none local women who will be honored at the Fannie Lou Hamer Awards Reception on October 1st. These women are chosen because they make an impact on the community just like Fannie Lou Hamer–if you don’t know her story–Google it! Well worth the time to read up on her! But to Courtney Buiniskis, Delores Bullock, Renee Cantori, Betsy Harris-Dotson, Everdean Holloway, Bridget Hutchins, Lamiya Kirby, Adriana Lee, and Renee Mutchnik–congrats!

And as we wrap it up–the weather looks dicey this weekend and George will have more on that in a few minutes. but the Anne Arundel County River Days Festival scheduled for Saturday at Ft. Smallwood Park in the Dena has been canceled. Also, the Bay Bridge Paddle also scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until 2024 due to projected high winds and rough seas–smart call, right call, but also a disappointing one!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we’re talking to Lucinda Merry-Browne and Barbara Webber from the Compass Rose Theater who is getting ready to kick off their newest season.

In closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 p.m. 365 days a year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up. And feel free to let your friends and colleagues know–hint hint!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, Scout and Molly’s, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And back again, it’s Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

