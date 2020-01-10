“Anne
Church van driver arrested for sex abuse of 13-year old Annapolis resident

| January 10, 2020, 10:42 AM

Jose Argueta

Jose Argueta

On January 5, 2020 the Annapolis Police Department received a report of sex offenses that occurred in the unit block of Juliana Circle West. The victim was identified as a 13 year old female. This investigation widened to include reports of child pornographic images.

The suspect was identified as Jose Argueta, 44, of Glen Burnie. He came into contact with the victim as the driver of a church transportation van. It was reported that on four occasions Argueta sexually assaulted the 13 year old victim and during some of these assaults pornographic photos of the victim were taken by Argueta.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jose Argueta charging him with nineteen counts relating to the assaults. On January 9, Argueta was located and arrested. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

The Annapolis Police Department is urging anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect to contact Detective Pyles at 410-260-3439 or [email protected]. You can also submit anonymous tips through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland.

