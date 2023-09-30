October 1, 2023
Local News

Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Presents The Little Mermaid

Photo: Wendy Kickokj Photography

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages which will open at the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) in October. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Disney’s The Little Mermaid features 25 local performers aged 12 to 18. Mia Rinehart, of Annapolis, plays the title role of Ursula and Anna Porter, of Annapolis, plays Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is the first show in CTA’s 2023-2024 Magical Mayhem season. 

Disney’s The Little Mermaid opens on Friday, October 20, 2023, at CTA’s theatre at 1661 Bay Head Road, Annapolis. Performances will occur at 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through October 21, 2023. Saturday, October 28, at 11:00 a.m. will be a Sensory-Friendly performance and will be interpreted by American Sign Language (ASL). 

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for students age 12 and under, seniors and military. Group discounts are available. Tickets can be purchased on CTA’s website.

Previous Article

Annapolis and the Evolution of Septic Tanks for Homes

 Next Article

Mathematics and Mental Health: The Profound Intersection of Rationality and Emotional Well-being

