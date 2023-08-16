Daily News Brief | August 16, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Another mid-day armed robbery at a bank. Stabbing in Crofton Wendy's. Governor Moore's Department of Service & Civic Innovation is open for business and accepting applications. Landmark Theatres at the Harbour Center will be showing Pee Wee's Big Adventure tonight for a single showing. We have an encouraging educational poll and a discouraging medical one. The 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Fest is this weekend, and we have a discount code for you.

Good morning, it is Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

This is the third instance of this in the past month, so if you are going to a bank branch, be careful. On Monday at 4:15 PM a man had just exited the Navy Federal Credit Union in Gambrills when a black BMW pulled up beside him. The passenger got out, pointed a handgun, and demanded money. The victim complied, and the BMW fled. The suspect was only described as an unknown race male with a black mask and wearing black clothing. Similarly, a man was robbed as he exited the Wells Fargo branch at the Bay Ridge shopping center, and more recently as they withdrew cash at the Bank of America ATM at the branch by the Annapolis Mall.

And just up the road from that incident, at about the same time, a woman was stabbed at the Wendy’s restaurant. She was getting into her vehicle and was approached by a suspect whom she knew, and was stabbed several times. The suspect fled before police arrived, but they do have a warrant out for his arrest. The victim was flown to shock-trauma in serious condition.

Governor Moore kicked off a State of the State promise this week. The Department of Service & Civic Innovation is taking applications for recent high school graduates (or GED earners) aged 18-21 for a year of service. If accepted, they will earn $15/hour and get a $6000 stipend at the end that can go to future education. There is a parallel program called Maryland Corps with no age restriction and no stipend. You can learn more or apply at msci.maryland.gov

We all heard that Paul Reubens, Pee Wee Herman died a few weeks ago. Tonight, for one show only, Landmark Theaters in the Harbor Center in Annapolis will have a screening of Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, and with a throwback movie, they are throwing back the price–only $8.

EYEMSF23 That is the secret code that is going to save you 20% on every single General Admission ticket you purchase to the 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival. It’s happening this weekend right here at City Dock in Annapolis and will feature your favorite seafood dishes from local restaurants. I saw Fed House, McGarvey’s Market House, O’Brien’s, and Choptank on the list of participating places. It will be an awesome event this year! Tickets and info at abceventsinc.comand again EYE, MSF, 23 will save you some coin but you only have until Friday!

And not one, but two polls–neither of which is silly for a change. Wallethub.com studied up on community colleges nationwide and guess what, Maryland community colleges came in with the third best community colleges in the US behind Connecticut and New Mexico. And of course we know that our own AACC always ranks really very high.

The other poll is by Med.ro and they are ranking Maryland as #1. But before we celebrate, it is for average wait times in the Emergency Room. Here in Maryland the AVERAGE is 239 minutes…let me save you from reaching for that calculator, that is 4 hours. 2nd place is a tie between Delaware and Massachusetts each with 215 minutes. If you want to be seen in an ER quickly–move to North Dakota, the average wait is only 108 minutes. Let’s be real here, Maryland should be ashamed of this!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, I think it is gonna be a truly sexist organization– Anne Arundel Women Giving Together! Actually they do some great stuff–you will want to be sure to listen to that one. And we dropped a bonus pod last night with Jackie and Maria from Maryland Hall all about the upcoming Arts Alive 25 soiree on September 8th! Give it a listen and then go get some tickets and I will see you there!

