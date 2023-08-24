Bowie Outlasts Scrappy SeaWolves for Fifth-Straight Win

Hoping to extend for their second five-game win streak of the season, the Bowie Baysox needed ten innings to outlast the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night. Bowie overcame a four-run deficit, saw their own two-run lead erased in the ninth inning, and plated two runs in the tenth to win 8-6.

The SeaWolves did most of their damage in the first three innings, starting with an RBI single by Corey Joyce in the second. Justice Bigbie opened the third inning with a solo home run to double the lead, and Erie would add two more runs on an RBI double by Jake Holton and sacrifice fly by Joyce. Ryan Long was able to navigate through the damage, including a career-high eight hits, to fire four total innings.

Bowie quickly turned the game into their favor in the fourth inning against starter Adam Wolf, as Jud Fabian and John Rhodes clubbed back-to-back home runs to cut the deficit in half. Through constant rains over the middle innings, Bowie put on most of their comeback in the fifth inning against former Baysox arm Tim Naughton. Bowie plated four runs against Naughton, with Max Wagner grabbing a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, Fabian tying the game with an RBI single, and Rhodes securing the lead with a two-RBI single.

Things settled down through the back half of the game, as Bowie was held scoreless by three Erie relievers, while Ryan Hennen and Xavier Moore did the same to the Erie offense. Bowie turned to Keagan Gillies (W, 2-1) to try for a two inning save, but a two-run home run by Bigbie in the bottom of the ninth inning forced the Baysox to try for another extra-inning win.

Entering their third extra-inning game in their last four total games, Bowie quickly pounced on Erie’s Andrew Magno (L, 2-2), as Connor Pavolony drove in a run with a leadoff double, and Max Wagner singled to bring in Pavolony. With another two-run lead in Bowie’s favor, Nick Richmond (Sv, 3) retired the side in the tenth.

Bowie’s win pushes them ahead to 58-58 on the season. It is the first time they have been at an even watermark since they were 4-4. Bowie will try to extend their winning streak to a season-long six games on Thursday, as Brandon Young is scheduled to start for the Baysox. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

