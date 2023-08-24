August 24, 2023
Annapolis, US 77 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Free & Low-Cost Financial Workshops to be Presented by CovingtonAlsina Blondie, Leann Rimes, Patty Griffin, Marty Stuart to Headline 2nd Annual Annapolis Songwriters Festival Here’s What The Law Says About School Buses Annapolis Powerboat Show Strengthens Maritime Community How to Adapt Company Culture for Remote Work?
Local News

Bowie Outlasts Scrappy SeaWolves for Fifth-Straight Win

Hoping to extend for their second five-game win streak of the season, the Bowie Baysox needed ten innings to outlast the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday night. Bowie overcame a four-run deficit, saw their own two-run lead erased in the ninth inning, and plated two runs in the tenth to win 8-6.

The SeaWolves did most of their damage in the first three innings, starting with an RBI single by Corey Joyce in the second. Justice Bigbie opened the third inning with a solo home run to double the lead, and Erie would add two more runs on an RBI double by Jake Holton and sacrifice fly by Joyce. Ryan Long was able to navigate through the damage, including a career-high eight hits, to fire four total innings.

Bowie quickly turned the game into their favor in the fourth inning against starter Adam Wolf, as Jud Fabian and John Rhodes clubbed back-to-back home runs to cut the deficit in half. Through constant rains over the middle innings, Bowie put on most of their comeback in the fifth inning against former Baysox arm Tim Naughton. Bowie plated four runs against Naughton, with Max Wagner grabbing a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, Fabian tying the game with an RBI single, and Rhodes securing the lead with a two-RBI single.

Things settled down through the back half of the game, as Bowie was held scoreless by three Erie relievers, while Ryan Hennen and Xavier Moore did the same to the Erie offense. Bowie turned to Keagan Gillies (W, 2-1) to try for a two inning save, but a two-run home run by Bigbie in the bottom of the ninth inning forced the Baysox to try for another extra-inning win.

Entering their third extra-inning game in their last four total games, Bowie quickly pounced on Erie’s Andrew Magno (L, 2-2), as Connor Pavolony drove in a run with a leadoff double, and Max Wagner singled to bring in Pavolony. With another two-run lead in Bowie’s favor, Nick Richmond (Sv, 3) retired the side in the tenth.

Bowie’s win pushes them ahead to 58-58 on the season. It is the first time they have been at an even watermark since they were 4-4. Bowie will try to extend their winning streak to a season-long six games on Thursday, as Brandon Young is scheduled to start for the Baysox. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Previous Article

St. John’s College Announces Fall Lecture Series

 Next Article

Daily News Brief | August 24, 2023

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

Annap Songwriters 2023

Annap Songwriters 2023

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

MDH_ArtsAlive2023_Logo_Horizontal

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Power Boat Show 23

Power Boat Show 23

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Scout Mollys

Scout Mollys

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Sailboat Show 23

Sailboat Show 23

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu