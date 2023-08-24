Daily News Brief | August 24, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Free steering wheel locks later today for Kia and Hyundai owners. Maryland State standardized test scores have increased, but the achievement gap has some work to do. Coppin State University is offering in-state tuition to out of state students to stop an enrollment slide. St. John’s College has announced their Fall Lecture Series. Frontier Airlines is launching daily service from BWI to Tampa in November with introductory fares beginning at $39 each way! The Boatyard Beach Bash is selling out–get your tickets now., Of course we have some pod news and much more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, August 24th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

What a spectacular day it was yesterday! Perfect for a walk in the morning and perfect for a short bike ride in the evening. Hey George–I’ll take a bunch more of those! And remember, be sure to sign up for our newest free offering, the Daily News Recap email. It is free and every night you will get the top LOCAL news stories sent right to your inbox at 7 pm. Perfect if you just want a brief recap of the local news you may have missed–all without a paywall. I’ll drop a link right here in the show notes! OK, we have a little bit of news so we probably ought to get into it. So, shall we?

Today is the day if you are a Kia or Hyundai owner. The Anne Arundel County Police are handing out free steering wheel locks from 4 pm to 7 pm up at Arundel Mills Mall. This is in response to the number of Kia and Hyundai thefts. It is first come, first served and quantities are limited. You must be 18 or older, live in the county and own a Kia or Hyundai–so bring your license and registration!

OK, now we have a bunch of school news. Statewide, standardized tests are showing big strides in English across the state but only slight increases in math, but the gap between white and black and latinos students is improving, but not to the degree it should. The Blueprint for a Better Future has some work to do. We do not know school level data just yet, that will be released in September.

Not terribly local, but Coppin State University, one of Maryland’s HBCUs has announced that they will now accept in-state tuition for out of state students in 30 states and territories. This is the latest attempt at stopping a 46% drop in enrollment over the last ten years. I think this is risky for a few reasons–will the reduced tuition cover their costs? If not, where will the money come from? And will this open the door to other HBCUs or any State school for the same deal? It would seem like it might. This may be the end of out of state tuition in Maryland and let’s be real the shortcoming in funds will have to come from the State..also known as taxes. I had a thought that it might be a good idea to determine how many seats are available and then focus on kids in socio-economically challenged areas who WANT to go to school and let them go for free. This can take many kids who are destined to a life of generational poverty, and give then the leg up that they may not have had. But what do I know?

St. John’s College here in Annapolis announced their Fall Lecture Series which gets underway this Friday. They are generally on Fridays through early December at the Key Auditorium and the topics are always very interesting. They are free and open to the public and there should be space this year as the renovations on the auditorium are complete. We do have a full list of the topics and the dates at EyeOnAnnapolis.net so do check that out and see if you can’t attend one or many!

Who wants to go to Tampa for $39? County me in. Frontier Airlines just announced new daily flights from BWI to Tampa beginning on November 16th. As to the $39–it is an introductory fare so it will definitely change and go up; but Frontier is known as a low-cost carrier so definitely expect affordable fares!

Tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are dwindling. September 9th is the date so go get those tickets now at amaritime.org. And be sure to check out the schedule for the September Sunset Concert Series either at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or amaritime.org

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Joann Mattson and STAIR–Start the Adventure in Reading!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Alpha Engineering, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

