August 11, 2023
Artists Without Limits On Display at the Library and then at Arundel Center

County Executive Steuart Pittman recently opened the 2023 Artists Without Limits Art Exhibit. The art exhibit will be on display at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library through August 19, 2023, and at the Arundel Center from August 21, 2023, thru September 18, 2023. The exhibits are free and open to the public. The exhibition features artwork from Anne Arundel County residents of all ages with disabilities.

Twenty artists have contributed thirty-one pieces of art to display this year.

This year marks the ninth annual Artists Without Limits Art Exhibit. “I always look forward to this collaboration that allows us to showcase the talent of these incredible artists and celebrate disability inclusion,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I want to thank each participating artist for freely expressing themselves and sharing their talent with us.”

The exhibit is presented by the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities, the Anne Arundel County Commission on Disability Issues (CODI), and the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. April Nyman, Executive Director of The Arts Council, stated, “This is the eighth year we’ve had the opportunity to partner with the Commission on Disability Issues on this exciting art exhibit. As jurors for the exhibit, we were so impressed with the quality of the artwork submitted. It’s great that we can give this kind of exposure to artists with disabilities.”

Katie Collins-Irhke, Chair of CODI stated, “This art exhibit gives individuals with disabilities a way to showcase their work in a highly visible, respected way. It actually helps to change perceptions about people who have disabilities.”

Providence Center Rebrands as “Providence,” Announces Expansion

XRP: Unlocking the Potential of Ripple’s Digital Asset

