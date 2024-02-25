Fatal Traffic Crash in Harwood, Maryland Claims One Life

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Harwood on February 24, 2024, at 12:30pm.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police, a 2001 Silver Honda Civic veered across the center line of Muddy Creek Road for reasons yet to be determined, colliding with a southbound 1995 Ford Pickup truck towing a trailer. The passenger of the Honda Civic, Justin Dabolish, 28, of Brookhaven, GA, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 27-year-old female from Chester, MD, sustained serious injuries. She was airlifted to MedStar Hospital in Washington D.C., where she is currently in critical but stable condition.

The occupants of the Ford Pickup truck, both males from Annapolis, MD, aged 28 and 37, suffered minor injuries. They were transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis for treatment.

