Providence Center Rebrands as “Providence,” Announces Expansion

Photo: Providence President & CEO Karen Adams-Gilchrist, left, and Providence Board Chair Rick Hunsicker remove the old Providence Center sign to reveal new branding for Providence of Maryland. (Photo: Laura’s Eyes Photography)

Providence of Maryland, Inc. (Providence), a nonprofit organization based in Anne Arundel County that supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, unveiled a new brand and announced an expansion of services at a public event held last month at its Shore Acres Road community location in Arnold.

This was an important moment in Providence’s 62-year history and the culmination of strategic work to best support people to discover and live their best lives in their communities.

The new brand, which includes a name change from Providence Center, Inc. to Providence of Maryland, Inc., was unveiled with a new logo and colors designed to reflect the organization’s person-centered, community-focused work. A clean, modern look with new colors serves to project Providence’s vision for the organization’s future and the people supported by its mission, as well as for the greater community.

The brand will soon be seen on a variety of materials circulating the community – from informational brochures for families whose high schoolers will be transitioning out of the school system to communications with local businesses who can partner with Providence Career Services to hire people in their workplace.

The nonprofit’s pottery studio in Arnold is now known as Providence Pottery & Arts Studio, and their horticulture program, which sells Maryland-native plants for commercial sale, is now called Providence Greenhouses. Both operations support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through job training and employment.

“We are so happy to introduce our new name and logo to the community,” said Karen Adams-Gilchrist, Providence President and CEO. “This is a wonderful opportunity to share our mission and our belief that community belongs to every one of us and that we all should have the opportunity to discover and live our best lives.”

During the event, Providence also celebrated the merger of Charles County HARC, a similar, non-profit provider based in Waldorf, MD, into Providence as of July 1, 2023. The merger allows Providence to support more people and adds residential to its service array through an established team in Charles County. “This merger expands how we mentor and coach people through every aspect of their life, including employment, community engagement, advocacy, and now home life,” said Ms. Adams-Gilchrist.

